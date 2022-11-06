From Tech Mahindra to Dalmia Bharat: 11 stocks to trade ex-dividend this week

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra has declared a special dividend of Rs. 18/- per share of Rs. 5/- each or 360% of face value. In order to identify the members eligible to receive the special interim dividend, the record date has been set for November 10, 2022. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders of the company whose names appear on the register of members of the company or in the records of the depositaries on the date of record. The special dividend will be paid to shareholders of the company on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The stock will trade ex-dividend on November 09, 2022. Shares of Tech Mahindra closed Friday at 1,054.00 each, up 0.11% from the previous close of 1,052.85.

Rec Ltd

The company said in a stock exchange filing that the board made an interim dividend declaration @ 5/- (five rupees only) per share of 10/- each for the financial year 2022-23. In addition, the record date of said interim dividend is Wednesday, November 9, 2022 and said interim dividend will be paid/sent on Thursday, November 24, 2022 to shareholders whose names appear (a) as beneficial owners in the declaration( s) provided by the Custodian(s) at the close of business on Wednesday 9 November 2022 for shares held in electronic form; and (b) as members in the register of members on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 with respect to physical shares.”

According to available BSE data, shares of REC will trade ex-dividend on November 7, 2022. Shares of REC Limited closed Friday at 104.10 each, down 0.048% from the previous close of 104.15.

Supreme Industries

The company declared an interim dividend @ 300% i.e. 6/- per Share at a par value of 2 each. The record date for determining whether shareholders are eligible to receive an interim dividend has been set by the Company for Wednesday, November 9, 2022. According to BSE information, Supreme Industries shares will begin trading ex-dividend on November 7, 2022. Shares of Supreme Industries Ltd closed Friday at 2,240.00 each, up 1.78% from the previous close of 2,200.75.

Supreme Petrochemical

According to Supreme Petrochem Ltd, the interim dividend of 4 (100%) for the financial year 202223 has been authorized and issued by the Board of Directors. The company’s registration date will be Wednesday, November 9, 2022, according to the announcement. Accordingly, shareholders of the company at the end of the business day on the relevant record date will be entitled to receive dividend payments. According to BSE information, the stock will begin trading ex-dividend on November 7, 2022.

Shares of Supreme Petrochem Ltd closed Friday at 777.00 each, up 1.82% from the previous close of 763.10.

LT foods

The company said in a stock market filing that its board of directors had made an interim dividend declaration of Re. 0.50 per share on equity shares of Re. 1/- each for the 2022-23 financial year. . The Company has also set Friday, November 11, 2022 as the record date to determine the eligible shareholders entitled to receive the interim dividend. The interim dividend must be paid/dispatched within the time limit provided by the Companies Act 2013. The company is required to deduct withholding tax (TDS) at the time of payment of the interim dividend. »

According to available BSE data, the stock will trade ex-dividend on November 10. Shares of LT Foods closed Friday at 119.95 each, up 1.48% from the previous close of 118.20.

Sharing Indian titles

The company said in a stock filing that its board declared a 2nd interim dividend of Rs. 2.00/- per share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2022-2023. According to the available BSE data, the registration date has been set for November 11 and the posting date falls on November 10. Dividend rights will be distributed by or before Friday, December 02, 2022. Shares of India Securities Ltd. fell 0.72% from the previous close of Rs. 1,352.75, settling on Friday at Rs. 1,343.00 per share.

Dalmia Bharat

The company said in a stock market filing that its board declared an interim dividend at the rate of Rs. 4/- (200%) per share on 18,74,68,673 shares of Rs. 2/- each for l 2022-23 financial year. Confirmed/ratified the record date (Friday November 11, 2022) to determine the shareholders’ right to payment of an interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 in accordance with Regulation 42 of the Listing Rules.”

According to available BSE data, the stock will trade ex-dividend on November 10. Shares of Dalmia Bharat closed Friday at 1,745.30 each, up 5.63% from the previous close of 1,652.20.

Nicco Parks

On shares with a par value of Rs. 1.00, the company announced a second interim dividend at the rate of 40% per share or 0.40 paise per share. The company expects to pay the dividend to shareholders no later than December 2, 2022. The record date for payment of the 2nd interim dividend is Monday, November 14, 2022. The stock will begin trading ex-dividend on November 14. 2022, according to BSE statistics. Nicco Parks shares closed Friday at 111.90 each, down 1.37% from the previous close of 113.45.

Siyaram Silk

The company has declared the first interim dividend of Rs. 4/- (200%) per share on paid-up shares of Rs. 2/- each, for the financial year 202223. ‘ recording and declared that the interim dividend will be credited, paid or shipped from November 23, 2022. Based on available BSE data, the stock will trade ex-dividend on November 11, 2022. On Friday, the share closed at 540.50 each, up 14.16% from the previous close of 473.45.

GMM Pfaudler AG

The company said in a filing that its board had approved the payment of an interim dividend at INR 1/- per share of 4,49,57,224 equity shares with a par value of INR 2/-. – each (equity share), totaling to INR 4,49,57,224 for the financial year 2022-23. Set 14 November 2022 as the record date for payment of an interim dividend of INR 1/- per equity share, no later than 30 November 2022.”

According to available BSE data, the stock will trade ex-dividend on November 11, 2022. On Friday, the stock closed at 1974.30 each, up 5.82% from the previous close of 1865.80.

Ajanta Pharma

For the financial year FY23, the board of directors of Ajanta Pharma has authorized an interim dividend of 7 per share (350%) with a par value of 2 per share. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been set by Ajanta Pharma as November 14 and the dividend payment will take place on or after November 24. According to information available on BSE, Ajanta Pharma will therefore become ex-dividend on November 11.

On Friday, the stock closed at 1255.75 each, up 6.86% from the previous close of 1348.20.