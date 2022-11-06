Third quarter results should support the market; GDP data expected





Earnings results expected this week could lift the stock market ahead of the release of third-quarter economic growth data on Thursday, analysts said. Gains made last Friday despite inflation in October hitting a nearly 14-year high could also be sustained even if the resulting announcement turns out to be below normal, they added. Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., noted that the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) index also rose the day before. “This, added to recent strong third-quarter corporate earnings, eclipsed the latest inflation in October, which came in at 7.7%,” he said. “Additionally, the PSEi also challenged overnight declines in US equity markets on Thursday US time, which stabilized at fresh 1-week lows,” added Ricafort. Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for the Manila Times daily newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy. The decline overseas was driven by news that the US Federal Reserve, which had just made another massive rate hike of 75 basis points, was not done with raising interest rates. “However, the Fed has signaled that the Fed rate cap will increase from previous estimates, but may imply smaller Fed rate hikes as early as Dec. 14, 2022 or later, as the Fed has reiterated its determination to significantly reduce high US inflation . . and said it was very premature to suspend Fed rate hikes,” Ricafort continued. Overseas, investors will be awaiting October’s inflation report from the United States, which could provide some hints about what the Fed might do at its final meeting for 2022 next month. For online brokerage 2TradeAsia, October inflation in the Philippines “was not so surprising given the expected revision in retail prices of food and basic consumer goods”. “While we expect the market to move quickly from this figure as it fell on BSP’s expectations, investor sentiment could also be affected by the recent impacts of Typhoon ‘Paeng’ in November,” he added. . In Manila, listed companies due to announce their latest earnings reports this week include Ayala Corp., SM Investments Corp., San Miguel Corp. and Metro Pacific Investments Corp. In addition to the third quarter economic growth data, the Philippine Statistics Authority will also release the latest Industrial Production and Labor Force Survey results. The PSEi ended last week at 6,185.53, gaining 29.42 points or 0.48% on Friday. Ricafort sees the immediate support level at 6080 with immediate major resistance at 6300-6400. 2TradeAsia has immediate support at 6000 and resistance between 6200-6300.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manilatimes.net/2022/11/07/business/top-business/q3-results-seen-buoying-market-gdp-data-awaited/1865268 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos