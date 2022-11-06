Capitalism, democracy and mid-term elections are the themes of the October newsletter

Do you like capitalism?

October newsletter

Do you like capitalism? Then you need real democracy. Russia claims to be a democracy. They even organize elections to prove it. But we all know that’s wrong. The winners are predetermined. Accordingly, Russia has no capitalism. Only true democracies are capable of having a capitalist economy. Go ahead, name a country with a real capitalist economy that is not a real democracy. You cannot, because there is none. It’s important because if you vote Holocaust deniers, you vote to eliminate capitalism. If Holocaust deniers are put in place, our political system will become like Russia and so will our economy. Vote for the party of your choice. Don’t vote Holocaust deniers if you love capitalism.

Russ A. JohnsonHudson

GOP factions

Reagan’s party or Trump’s party | Perspective, October 30

The Republican Party split into two distinct factions which its national committee tried in vain to harmonize. The traditional Republican conservative faction, led by its established hierarchy, represents limited federal government, minimal taxation, free enterprise and free trade without government regulation, the supremacy of states’ rights, individual liberty and responsibility, limits positive action, personal initiative, strong national defense, international responsibility for peacekeeping and fiscal prudence. The neo-Republican faction remains stupid, captivated by its leader, intoxicated by dogma and energized by fear, hatred, anger and prejudice; without a platform, principles or positive values; largely indifferent to governance; deaf to constructive advice; intolerant of change and whose success is only measured by the number of voters it wins over and the power it wields. He has mastered the sophism in his words and only brings criticism and pejoratives to the political process. When this faction acts, it is usually restrictive, prohibitive, or defensive and rooted in political fantasy. This faction is on track to consume its host soon.

Gerald Kaszer, Saint PETERSBOURG

There is still hope

Lies, vitriol and the attack on Pelosi | Editorial, November 1

Why are we so angry, so violent? We’re all on our way to the edge, and it’s a long, ugly way down, so stop, look, and listen before you go vote. We fight many enemies, including ourselves. The names conservative, liberal, progressive, fascist, antifa, whatever the last keywords are, are meaningless and provocative, none of them are definitely descriptive. Critical thinking skills, problem solving skills? Faded away? Respect for people, ideals, individual beliefs, even facts? Faded away? Civility? Faded away? Not yet. If the people who still have these assets agree to intervene, all is not lost.

Darlene Dickson, Tampa