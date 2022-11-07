Pakistan Stock Exchange Benchmark Shows 1.74% Increase On WoW – OpEd – Eurasia Review





The Pakistan Stock Exchange had an overall volatile week as political instability raged, undermining investor confidence. Market participation remained lackluster, with daily trading volume averaging 240 million shares. The benchmark index gained 716 points in the week ending November 04, 2022, representing a 1.74% WoW rise in the index. The PKR continued to lose value against the US dollar, depreciating 0.25% over the period. The CPI rose again on Wednesday, reaching 26.56% year-on-year for October 2022, as spikes from the rollback of fuel tariff adjustment relief and rising food prices had an impact. The trade deficit for October 2022 was reported at $2.3 billion, down 42% year on year. Foreign exchange reserves held by SBP were reported at US$8.9 billion on October 28, 2022. On the international front, the U.S. Fed raised rates by 75 basis points on Thursday, dragging oil down, as global commodities continued to climb on weaker-than-expected U.S. inventory data and reports on Chinese withdrawal of COVID restrictions. Other major news feeds of the week were: 1) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced an Rs 1.8 trillion relief package for farmers on Monday, 2) The Prime Minister arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to meet Chinese leaders and discuss China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) plans. ), 3) The circular debt of the country’s power sector is currently reportedly touching the PKR 2.6 trillion mark, up from PKR 2.252 trillion at the end of the previous fiscal year, 4) Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin on Thursday when his anti-government protest convoy was attacked in the east of the country in what his aides said was an overt assassination attempt. At the corporate level, among the major boards, BNWM, TRG and SNGP were among the top performers. AICL, NESTLE and IGIHL were among the worst performers. On the flow side, substantial net sales were recorded by insurance companies and mutual funds totaling US$4.63 million. Individuals absorbed most of the sales with a net purchase of US$4.68 million. The best performing sectors were: Wollen, Tobacco, WTO, Technology & Communication, and Sugar, while laggards included: Vanaspati, Food & Personal Care, Leasing, Financial Banking. investment/investment companies and commercial banks. The market is likely to remain constrained for the foreseeable future as pressure on the PKR continues to be a cause for concern. The long march and the resulting political uncertainty should keep market movements in check. Moreover, the economic slowdown in the country, an expected result of the restrictive SBP policies and the adverse effects of the floods, are expected to keep corporate profits subdued going forward. Analysts advise investors to remain cautious when building new positions.

