Multibagger Stock Sets Record Date for Stock Split, Certificates Rise 737% in 3 Years

With a market capitalization of Rs. 57.58 crore, Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the trading sector. The company, headquartered in New Delhi, India, is one of the pioneers in importing and exporting goods. It has been in business for over 25 years and specializes in the export and import of agricultural products, coal and synthetic rubber, among others. The company has a presence across India through its branches in Mughal Sarai, Guwahati, Bhatinda and Siliguri. The company’s board of directors has set a record date for the stock split.

The company has set the record date for November 30, 2022 (Wednesday) and informed the stock exchanges of its objective as a sub-division of participating shares of Rs. 10/- each to a share of capital of Rs.2 /- each and determining the eligibility of members of the Company entitled to receive subdivided capital shares of Rs. 2/- each in lieu of existing shares of Rs. 10/- each.”

The Board further stated in a stock exchange filing that, therefore, the share having a par value of Rs. November 2022). In addition, no resolution has been passed for the treatment of fractional rights and therefore not applicable.”

Friday saw a closing price for Chandra Prabhu International Ltd shares of 155.70 each, up 9.26% from the previous close of 142.50. The stock recorded a total volume of 25,077 shares in its last trading session, which was higher than the 20-day average volume of 13,489 shares. The share price went from 8.50 on April 29, 2002, at current market price, which is a 20-year high of 1,731.76%. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 561.15% over the past five years and a multibagger return of 737% over the past three years.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 11.69% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 9.46% so far in 2022. The stock had hit a 52-week high of 301.00 on (05/05/2022) and a 52 week low of 113.30 on (11/22/2021), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 48.27% below the high and 37.42% above the low. For the quarter that ended in September or Q2FY23, the company reported developer ownership of 53.50% and public ownership of 46.50%. In Friday’s closing session, the stock was trading above the 5-day, 10-day SMA but below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA).