Live Stock Market Updates: SGX Nifty Reports Positive Start; Tokyo stocks trade higher
Quarterly results today
Coal India, Divi’s Laboratories, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, One97 Communications, Aditya Birla Capital, Endurance Technologies and Aditya Birla Capital are among the companies that will announce their quarterly results today.
SGX Nifty reports positive start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 74.5 points, or 0.41%, at 18,277.50, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Monday.
Tech View: Nifty forms a long bullish candle on the weekly scale.
The National Nifty Stock Index formed a bullish candle on the daily scale and a long bullish candle on the weekly charts on Friday, indicating that the bulls may strengthen going forward.
Tokyo stocks open higher
Shares in Tokyo opened higher on Monday as global market sentiment improved on strong jobs data in the United States and hopes of an economic reopening in China. The benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.66%, or 178.65 points, to 27,378.39 in early trading, while the broader Topix index rose 0.75%, or 14, 27 points, at 1,929.67.
Wall Street rallies to end soft week after jobs report
U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday in volatile trade to end a four-game losing streak as investors struggled with a mixed jobs report and comments from Federal Reserve officials on the pace of the gains interest rates.
Oil drops as China sticks to strict COVID policy
Oil prices fell more than 2% at the start of Asian trading on Monday after Chinese officials over the weekend reiterated their commitment to a strict COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of a rebound. oil demand from the world’s largest importer of crude oil.
The rupee soars from 53 paise to 82.35 against the US dollar
The rupee appreciated 53 paise to close at 82.35 against the US dollar on Friday, boosted by continued inflows of foreign funds and a weakening greenback overseas.
Sensex, nice on Friday
Fag-end buying sent the 30-stock Sensex up 114 points to 60,950, while its broader counterpart Nifty 50 ended above the 18,100 level. their winning streak for the third consecutive week.
