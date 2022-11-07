Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed tomorrow on Gurunanak Jayanti

Stock market holiday: Due to the Gurunanak Jayanti festival falling on November 8, 2022, there will be no action on Dalal Street on Tuesday. Trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain suspended throughout the session on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

According to the list of stock market holidays 2022, which is available on the official BSE website bseindia.com, there will be no action in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment and SLB segment on Tuesday.

According to the list of stock market holidays in November 2022, trading on the foreign exchange derivatives segment and the interest rate derivatives segment will also remain suspended on Tuesdays, i.e. November 8, 2022.

Trading on the Commodity segment will remain suspended in the morning session from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. but it will remain open in the evening session from 5:00 p.m.

Stock market holidays in 2022

Gurunanak Jayanti will be the last public holiday on Dalal Street. In October last month, trading at ESB and NSE was closed on three occasions, namely Dussehra, Diwali and Diwali Balipratipada. The exchange was closed on October 5, 2022 for the celebration of Dussehra while there was no regular session on October 24, 2022 due to the Diwali festival. However, on October 24, 2022, a special Muhurat trading session was held for one hour from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The stock exchange was closed on October 26, 2022 as well as for Diwali Balipratipada on October 26, 2022. According to the list of stock market holidays 2022, the total number of public holidays on Dalal Street notified on BSE is 16 and Gurunanak Jayanti is the 16th stock market holiday of 2022.

However, trading on BSE and NSE will resume on Wednesday at its usual hours.

Complete list of stock market holidays 2022:

Show full picture Photo: Courtesy of ESB website

In Friday’s session last week, the Indian stock market ended on a higher note following positive news flows from China. NSE Nifty finished 64 points higher at 18,117 while BSE Sensex climbed 113 points and closed at 60,950. However, the Nifty Bank index finished 39 points lower at 41,258. The small cap index performed in line with the Nifty rising 0.41% even as the expected decline ratio rose to 1.41:1. Among sectors, the metals and oil indices and gas rose the most, while healthcare and IT fell the most.