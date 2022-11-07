Connect with us

Business

Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed tomorrow on Gurunanak Jayanti

Published

21 seconds ago

on

By

 


Stock market holiday: Due to the Gurunanak Jayanti festival falling on November 8, 2022, there will be no action on Dalal Street on Tuesday. Trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain suspended throughout the session on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

According to the list of stock market holidays 2022, which is available on the official BSE website bseindia.com, there will be no action in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment and SLB segment on Tuesday.

According to the list of stock market holidays in November 2022, trading on the foreign exchange derivatives segment and the interest rate derivatives segment will also remain suspended on Tuesdays, i.e. November 8, 2022.

Trading on the Commodity segment will remain suspended in the morning session from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. but it will remain open in the evening session from 5:00 p.m.

Stock market holidays in 2022

Gurunanak Jayanti will be the last public holiday on Dalal Street. In October last month, trading at ESB and NSE was closed on three occasions, namely Dussehra, Diwali and Diwali Balipratipada. The exchange was closed on October 5, 2022 for the celebration of Dussehra while there was no regular session on October 24, 2022 due to the Diwali festival. However, on October 24, 2022, a special Muhurat trading session was held for one hour from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The stock exchange was closed on October 26, 2022 as well as for Diwali Balipratipada on October 26, 2022. According to the list of stock market holidays 2022, the total number of public holidays on Dalal Street notified on BSE is 16 and Gurunanak Jayanti is the 16th stock market holiday of 2022.

However, trading on BSE and NSE will resume on Wednesday at its usual hours.

Complete list of stock market holidays 2022:

Photo: Courtesy of ESB website

Show full picture

Photo: Courtesy of ESB website

In Friday’s session last week, the Indian stock market ended on a higher note following positive news flows from China. NSE Nifty finished 64 points higher at 18,117 while BSE Sensex climbed 113 points and closed at 60,950. However, the Nifty Bank index finished 39 points lower at 41,258. The small cap index performed in line with the Nifty rising 0.41% even as the expected decline ratio rose to 1.41:1. Among sectors, the metals and oil indices and gas rose the most, while healthcare and IT fell the most.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-holiday-nse-bse-to-remain-closed-tomorrow-on-gurunanak-jayanti-11667787677724.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: