How the US midterms could affect the stock market

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) – Investors are focused on Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress and could spur moves in everything from energy companies to cannabis stocks.

Republicans have gained momentum in polls and betting markets and analysts see a divided government – ​​with the GOP winning the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate – as the likely outcome that could hamper the president’s agenda. Democrat Joe Biden.

Traders also appear to be tilting towards a Republican win: A basket of stocks and other assets tracked by advisory firm Strategas that should do well after a Republican win outperformed a peer Democratic portfolio, indicating a probability of around 70 % that Republicans win. both in the House and in the Senate.

A divided government could lead to a political stalemate that would prevent major policy changes, an outcome that investors view as supportive for stocks. Regardless of the winner, the latest midterm elections ushered in a period of positive market performance, which investors would appreciate after a year in which the S&P 500 fell nearly 21%.

However, a divided government could also set the stage for partisan clashes over raising the federal debt ceiling, which could raise fears of a US default.

Here are some areas of the stock market that will be the focus of attention when Americans go to the polls:

DEFENSE

Defense spending is expected to rise regardless of how Tuesday’s vote plays out, given geopolitical tensions such as the conflict in Ukraine. But a Republican sweep sets the stage for spending to rise “significantly,” according to UBS Global Wealth Management, versus “moderately” if Democrats retain one or both houses of Congress.

The result highlights the stocks of defense contractors, such as Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) or Raytheon Technologies (RTX.N). The S&P 500 Aerospace & Defense Index (.SPLRCAED) is up nearly 10% this year.

ENERGY

Energy stocks have had a banner year, with the S&P 500 (.SPNY) energy sector up more than 60% so far in 2022, while the broader index has fallen around 21% .

Policies to encourage more energy production in the United States could result from Republican control of the House and Senate, Citi analysts said.

While such legislation could benefit oil exploration companies, it could hurt stocks by putting pressure on oil prices, Citi analysts wrote.

More direct benefits from industry-friendly regulations could trickle down to stocks of pipeline companies, such as Williams Cos, Strategas said.

CLEAN ENERGY

As Republicans gain ground, any downside to solar and other alternative energy stocks may already be priced in, but a surprise Democrat victory could propel the sector higher. The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN.P) is down about 6% this year.

Legislation promoting “clean energy,” including tax credits and investments, could gain support if Democrats retain control of Congress, according to State Street Global Advisors.

HEALTH CARE

Pharmaceutical and biotech stocks could benefit from a Republican victory, after Democrats recently pushed through legislation to reduce prescription drug prices. According to analysts at Goldman Sachs, pharmaceutical and biotech stocks as a whole have moved in the opposite direction of the betting odds favoring a Democratic sweep.

The S&P 500 healthcare sector (.SPXHC) is down about 7% in 2022, while the S&P 500 pharmaceuticals index (.SPLRCCARG) is up about 1%.

SECURITY

A Republican Congress would make border security a “high-profile issue, according to Strategas.

While private prisons such as CoreCivic (CXW.N) and Geo Group (GEO.N) face “a steady stream of negative headlines” under the Biden administration, “remaining federal political risks will largely dissipate in a divided government scenario,” BTIG said in a report.

CoreCivic is up around 12% this year, while Geo Group is up around 15%.

CANNABIS

Cannabis stocks such as Canopy Growth tend to grab regulatory headlines, including prospects for legalization efforts. According to Strategas, the chances of more cannabis-friendly legislation increase with a Democratic majority.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS.P) is down more than 55% this year.

GREAT TECHNOLOGY

Citi analysts say it’s unclear whether the reform of megacap tech companies has bipartisan support. Therefore, a Republican victory in the House or Senate “probably signifies a legislative deadlock, implying an additional positive for the category,” he said.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index (.NDX) has fallen by about a third this year.

