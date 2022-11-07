Business
How the US midterms could affect the stock market
NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) – Investors are focused on Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress and could spur moves in everything from energy companies to cannabis stocks.
Republicans have gained momentum in polls and betting markets and analysts see a divided government – with the GOP winning the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate – as the likely outcome that could hamper the president’s agenda. Democrat Joe Biden.
Traders also appear to be tilting towards a Republican win: A basket of stocks and other assets tracked by advisory firm Strategas that should do well after a Republican win outperformed a peer Democratic portfolio, indicating a probability of around 70 % that Republicans win. both in the House and in the Senate.
A divided government could lead to a political stalemate that would prevent major policy changes, an outcome that investors view as supportive for stocks. Regardless of the winner, the latest midterm elections ushered in a period of positive market performance, which investors would appreciate after a year in which the S&P 500 fell nearly 21%.
However, a divided government could also set the stage for partisan clashes over raising the federal debt ceiling, which could raise fears of a US default.
Here are some areas of the stock market that will be the focus of attention when Americans go to the polls:
DEFENSE
Defense spending is expected to rise regardless of how Tuesday’s vote plays out, given geopolitical tensions such as the conflict in Ukraine. But a Republican sweep sets the stage for spending to rise “significantly,” according to UBS Global Wealth Management, versus “moderately” if Democrats retain one or both houses of Congress.
The result highlights the stocks of defense contractors, such as Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) or Raytheon Technologies (RTX.N). The S&P 500 Aerospace & Defense Index (.SPLRCAED) is up nearly 10% this year.
ENERGY
Energy stocks have had a banner year, with the S&P 500 (.SPNY) energy sector up more than 60% so far in 2022, while the broader index has fallen around 21% .
Policies to encourage more energy production in the United States could result from Republican control of the House and Senate, Citi analysts said.
While such legislation could benefit oil exploration companies, it could hurt stocks by putting pressure on oil prices, Citi analysts wrote.
More direct benefits from industry-friendly regulations could trickle down to stocks of pipeline companies, such as Williams Cos, Strategas said.
CLEAN ENERGY
As Republicans gain ground, any downside to solar and other alternative energy stocks may already be priced in, but a surprise Democrat victory could propel the sector higher. The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN.P) is down about 6% this year.
Legislation promoting “clean energy,” including tax credits and investments, could gain support if Democrats retain control of Congress, according to State Street Global Advisors.
HEALTH CARE
Pharmaceutical and biotech stocks could benefit from a Republican victory, after Democrats recently pushed through legislation to reduce prescription drug prices. According to analysts at Goldman Sachs, pharmaceutical and biotech stocks as a whole have moved in the opposite direction of the betting odds favoring a Democratic sweep.
The S&P 500 healthcare sector (.SPXHC) is down about 7% in 2022, while the S&P 500 pharmaceuticals index (.SPLRCCARG) is up about 1%.
SECURITY
A Republican Congress would make border security a “high-profile issue, according to Strategas.
While private prisons such as CoreCivic (CXW.N) and Geo Group (GEO.N) face “a steady stream of negative headlines” under the Biden administration, “remaining federal political risks will largely dissipate in a divided government scenario,” BTIG said in a report.
CoreCivic is up around 12% this year, while Geo Group is up around 15%.
CANNABIS
Cannabis stocks such as Canopy Growth tend to grab regulatory headlines, including prospects for legalization efforts. According to Strategas, the chances of more cannabis-friendly legislation increase with a Democratic majority.
The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS.P) is down more than 55% this year.
GREAT TECHNOLOGY
Citi analysts say it’s unclear whether the reform of megacap tech companies has bipartisan support. Therefore, a Republican victory in the House or Senate “probably signifies a legislative deadlock, implying an additional positive for the category,” he said.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index (.NDX) has fallen by about a third this year.
Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/how-us-midterms-could-ripple-through-stock-market-2022-11-07/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How the US midterms could affect the stock market
- 4 Dangerous Android Malware Apps Found on Google Play
- Keegan-Michael Key on Timothée Chalamet as Wonka – The Hollywood Reporter
- 🌱 Earthquake Training + Food Truck Wine Rally + Online DMV Services
- Nanotouch wins multiple global health and pharmaceutical awards
- Hollywood’s Anti-Piracy Units Become Stars In MPA Media’s Charm Offensive *TorrentFreak
- Better late than never, Paddler Sharath Kamal awarded Khel Ratna Award at 40
- Jeffrey Banks will receive a special birthday award – WWD
- 75-inch class BRAVIA XR Z9J LED 8K UHD Smart Google TV $2999.99
- Jokowi receives Imam Hasan bin Ali Peace Prize 2022 DW 07.11.2022
- Old photo of Imran Khan recirculates online with fake context after gun attack
- Justin Bieber attends Odell Beckham Jr.’s 30th birthday party in Hollywood