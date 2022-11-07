Asian markets mostly up after strong US jobs data





France Media Agency November 7, 2022 | 12:31 p.m.

HONG KONG, China — Most Asian markets rose on Monday following strong U.S. jobs data, with further rallies seen in Hong Kong even after China said it would hold off. to its strict zero Covid policy. Global stock markets and oil prices were buoyed last week on hopes that Beijing would reverse some of its economically painful policies aimed at eradicating the disease within its borders. But on Saturday, the Chinese government said it would “steadfastly” stick to its current plan, which involves severe lockdowns and strict quarantine and testing regimes for even the smallest clusters of cases. Wall Street stocks got a boost on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs data showed hiring remained resilient and wages continued to rise, albeit at a slower pace. slower pace. The data, which comes days before the critical midterm elections in the United States, raised hopes of a soft landing for the world’s largest economy despite the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes aimed at controlling inflation. All three major U.S. indexes ended Friday up around 1.3%, and Tokyo stocks extended those gains, trading up 1.3% early in the afternoon. Hong Kong stocks fell slightly at the open, then climbed 3.4% at the break, adding to a jump of more than 5% in the previous session. The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets also edged up 0.5% and 0.6% respectively, after starting the day flat. “Last week, the financial market was agitated by rumors of reopening China,” Raymond Yeung and Zhaopeng Xing of ANZ Research said in a note on Monday. But since rumors of a reopening were unfounded, “it is more likely that the market will overinterpret new information and downplay old developments,” they wrote. “Obviously, China feels the urgency to normalize the economy… But political leaders won’t embrace ‘living with Covid,'” the pair added. “In our view, the availability of new locally developed vaccines will be a game-changer.” China is the last major economy married to a strategy of extinguishing Covid-19 outbreaks as they emerge, despite widespread disruption to international businesses and supply chains. On Monday morning, Seoul rose 0.9%, Taipei 1.5% and Sydney 0.5%. Singapore added 0.3% and Jakarta was flat. Dashed hopes of a Chinese reopening also drove down oil prices, which had rallied on Friday on optimism that Beijing could soon change course, pushing up demand for crude.

