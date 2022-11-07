Trading holidays: ESB, NSE and MCX commodity exchange will remain closed on November 8 on Gurunanak Jayanti’s account





Stock market holiday, November 8: There will be no action on Dalal Street on Tuesday because of Gurunanak Jayanti. The two major stock exchanges – the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed to trading between 9:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Gurunanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the first of the ten Sikh Gurus and the founder of Sikhism – Guru Nanak. It is observed every year on the full moon date of the month Kartik or Kartik Purnima. The festival is celebrated by Sikhs around the world with the utmost love and respect. In accordance with the BSE, the trading holidays will affect the equity segment, the equity derivatives segment as well as the SLB segment. According to the list of stock market holidays for November 2022, trading on the Foreign exchange derivatives segment and on the Interest rate derivatives segment will also remain suspended on Tuesday. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), the first listed Indian stock exchange, will also remain closed for trading in the morning session. It will resume trading in the evening session from 5:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m./11:55 p.m. Frontline indices opened strongly on Monday with triple-digit gains in Nifty and BSE Sensex. While the former was trading at 61,237.78, up 287.42 points or 0.47%, the latter was trading at 18,222.45 in the early morning and was up 105.30 or 0.58 points. . PSU banks also provided strong support to the markets, with index heavyweight State Bank of India (SBI) gaining more than 4% on an intraday basis. Meanwhile, Bank of Baroda rose more than 10%. In the 30-stock Sensex, 23 stocks were winners while 7 were among the losers. There were 42 advances and 8 declines. Click here for the latest stock market updates | Zee Business live

