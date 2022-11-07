Pakistani stock market jumps after expected $13 billion financial support from China and Saudi Arabia





ISLAMABAD Pakistan’s stock market jumped 318 points on Monday after an expected $13 billion in financial support from China and Saudi Arabia, local media reported. The benchmark Karachi Stock Exchange-100 index gained 317.68 points, or 0.76%, to reach 42,173.99 points after the open, Daily Dawn reported. The stock market rose after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday that Pakistan was assured of about $13 billion in additional financial support from China and Saudi Arabia as the South Asian country faced financial and political crises. Dar said that Beijing and Riyadh have assured Islamabad of their help to get out of the current financial crisis. During a recent visit by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Beijing, Chinese leaders pledged to renew more than $4 billion in sovereign loans, refinance $3.3 billion in commercial bank loans and increase the swap of currencies of about 1.45 billion dollars – from 30 billion yuan (4.2 billion dollars) to 40 billion yuan (5.6 billion dollars). The total was $8.75 billion, Dawn said quoting Dar. Last week, Sharif and a high-level delegation traveled to China and met with President Xi Jinping. “China will continue to support Pakistan for sustainable economic development and tap into its potential as a geo-economic hub,” Xi said in a statement issued from the prime minister’s office in the capital Islamabad. Beijing has also agreed to handle a $9.8 billion high-speed rail project (Main Line-1) from Karachi to Peshawar. Chinese and Saudi aid will be crucial for Pakistan, which is currently struggling to cope with massive financial and human losses caused by a devastating wave of rains and floods. In September, Islamabad also received $1.16 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of its bailout package. The IMF released the funds after Islamabad agreed to meet some key IMF demands, including the removal of electricity and oil subsidies, despite public outcry. In 2019, the IMF agreed on a $6 billion bailout to support the country’s ailing economy. According to Pakistan’s finance minister, they are also in negotiations with Saudi Arabia for $4.2 billion. “Saudi Arabia has also agreed to restart the $10-12 billion petrochemical refining project in Gwadar,” Dar was quoted by the daily as saying. On Sunday, Dar also met Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ameer Khurram Rathore, to finalize negotiations with the Kingdom. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/asia-pacific/pakistans-stock-market-jumps-following-expected-13b-financial-support-from-china-saudi-arabia/2731600 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos