How to beat the US stock market with ETFs

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading Nov. 2.Michael M Santiago/Getty Images/Getty Images

There is no shortage of strategies peddled to beat the US stock market. Some sing about day-trading software. Others tout their stock-picking genius available now through this newsletter for just $599 a year.

There is a strategy that should really beat US stocks over the next 10 years, but it takes a special type of person to make it work.

No, you don’t have to be smart and you don’t have to live and breathe the markets. You might forget what’s happening in the economy right now, and all the forecasts. You can also ignore politics, wars, recessions, currency declines and inflation.

More importantly, you will have to ignore short-term returns. And by short term, I mean less than a decade.

Could you do all of this? Most investors cannot. It takes patience and nerves of steel.

The strategy is to buy country-specific exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with low cyclically-adjusted price-to-earnings ratios (CAPEs). The method, also known as the Shiller P/E ratio since it was devised by Robert Shiller, is calculated by dividing a company’s stock price by the company’s average earnings over the Last 10 years, adjusted for inflation.

It’s a bit like a traditional P/E ratio that divides a stock’s current price by its latest earnings per share, only more strictly.

With the traditional P/E ratio, a stock may look cheaper, or more expensive, if the company had an abnormally high earnings year or an abnormally low earnings year the previous year. With a CAPE ratio, the current market price is compared to its average earnings over a longer and more reliable period.

Dr. Shiller found that when the CAPE ratio of a country’s stock market was significantly above its historical average, that country’s stock market generally performed poorly over the next 10 years. In contrast, when a country’s CAPE ratio was below its historical average, it boded well for the coming decade.

As Robert Shiller and Farouk Jivraj mention in the 2018 article, The many colors of CAPEwhen a boot period for the S&P 500 began with a CAPE ratio between 5.6 and 9.6 times earnings, the S&P 500 achieved 10-year total returns that beat inflation by 4.2% at 9.8% per year.

When the CAPE ratio began a 10-year period between 13.9 and 16.1 times earnings, the decade that followed did not always beat inflation. Total real returns (after inflation) averaged between -1.6% and 7.8% per year. And when the CAPE ratio was between 26.4 and 44.2, the decade that followed saw total annual real returns of between -6.1% and 0.9% per year.

It is important to note, however, that we cannot compare the CAPE ratio of one country with another to determine if one has better prospects for the future. Instead, we need to compare the CAPE ratio of each respective country with its historical average CAPE.

The S&P 500 index, which corresponds to US stocks, has fallen about 19% since the start of the year to November 1, according to Morningstar. But with a CAPE ratio greater than 28 times earningsthey are still expensive by historical standards.

I’m not saying you shouldn’t have a globally diversified portfolio that includes US stocks. But if you want to roll the dice to beat the US market, one speculative method has more merit than the others.

Using Barclays Historical CAPE Report By country valuation, we can find several countries trading near or below their historical averages. If we diversify with a basket of nine ETFs, we have a strong chance of beating the US stock market.

But this strategy takes a superhuman stomach. Your instinct will tell you to run away from these funds. But if you can ignore your instincts, ignore economic news, and hamper your desire to see quick results, chances are it will work.

Each of the following ETFs trades on the New York Stock Exchange, beginning with the iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG). Its CAPE ratio is less than 16 times earnings. Ten years ago it was 18.08. The fall of the euro, the war in Ukraine and the influx of refugees from war-torn countries have sucked the wind out of German stocks.

But don’t expect German stocks to soar this year or next. CAPE ratios are not good predictors of short-term results. However, they were the best forecasters in the world for a decade.

This means that German stocks could rise this year. Or, they could sink or lay flat for seven or eight years before taking off. Meanwhile, by adding cash now, when cheap, investors can buy more units at a discount and enjoy a dividend yield of over 5.4%.

Instead of betting on just one cheap ETF, even contrarian investors should make sure to diversify. Hong Kong stocks are also cheap. With a CAPE ratio of around 15 times earnings, this is lower than it was 10 years ago. Investors could access this market with the iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH-A).

Korean stocks, which you can buy through the iShares MSCI Korea ETF (EWY-A), are also on sale after falling 32% this year to November 1. Their CAPE ratio, at around 13 times earnings, is almost 20% lower than it was 10 years ago.

Polish stocks could be under the greatest pressure due to the country’s proximity to Russia and Ukraine. The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL-A) is down almost 40% this year. The country’s CAPE ratio sits at about seven times earnings.

Investors could complement these deep value plays with five other country-specific ETFs. They include the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI-Q); iShares MSCI Singapore (EWS-A); iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA-A) and iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR-Q). Turkish stocks have gained around 52% this year, as of November 1, but, like the other eight countries above, Turkey is trading at a lower CAPE ratio than its historical average.

As a group, if we bought these ETFs, ignored their short-term prices, and held them for a decade, they would have an excellent chance of beating the US market. The only question is, would you have the courage to stay the course?