Business
Live stock market news: November 7, 2022
U.S. equity futures rose slightly in premarket trading on Monday as investors braced for another week of potentially mobilizing events: November 8 mid-term elections and October consumer prices.
Futures contracts linked to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) each gained about 0.4%. Contracts on the technology-intensive Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose by roughly the same margin after the index posted its worst weekly loss since January.
A batch of downbeat corporate news has renewed focus on the wreckage of tech stocks after disappointing results last week, Apple brought in the biggest hitters in the industry (AAPL), Amazon.com (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) to losses of at least 10% last week.
Apple (AAPL) shares fell 1.2% before the open after the company said in a statement on Sunday that it expects fewer shipments of its new premium iPhones than expected beforeciting COVID lockdowns in China that have hampered factory operations at its biggest smartphone maker Foxconn.
Elsewhere among the tech giants, Facebook parent Meta (META), which was down 73% year-to-date as of Friday’s close and is the worst performer on the S&P 500 this year, is now expected to begin large-scale layoffs this week, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday. Shares rose nearly 4% in the first hours of trading.
election day can keep investors in suspense as dozens of key races determine which political party controls the congressional agenda. Wall Street has always preferred a divided Congress or White House, with traffic jams making it difficult to enforce any potentially adverse legislation.
Going back to 1929 and excluding the Great Depression, some of the S&P 500’s best annual returns have been seen when the incumbent president doesn’t have full control of both sides of Congress, said Megan Horneman, CIO of Verdence Capital Advisors. , and Leo Kelly, CEO of comment by mail. That may be because the markets are not expecting major changes in the law with a divided Congress.
While political campaigns have thrust fiscal leadership into the spotlight, some strategists say medium-term outcomes rarely influence financial markets outside of short-term volatility.
Markets are influenced more by expected financial conditions and economic catalysts than by the midterm elections, Dave Sekera, Morningstar’s chief U.S. market strategist, said in a statement. recent note. Historically, some analysis has shown that equity markets have tended to underperform as they approach the midpoints and then outperform thereafter.
The consumer price index (CPI) for October released on Thursday, however, should influence the stock markets. Another hot inflation reading may solidify expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise its key rate more than initially expected.
Economists polled by Bloomberg see the headline CPI at an annual rate of 7.9% for the month, a moderation from the 8.2% year-on-year increase in September. The core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy components from the measure, is expected to come in at 6.5%, little change from 6.6% last month.
Headline inflation has likely peaked, but underlying inflation peaked post-pandemic last month, Baird’s investment strategy analyst Ross Mayfield said in an emailed note. . While the Fed has hinted that it sees reason to slow its pace, the inflation rate, although it has peaked, remains far too high to be comfortable.
Until the Fed signals that the pivot is near, things could remain difficult, he added.
Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc
