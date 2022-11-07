Fandex Inc. Receives US Patent for Fantasy Sports Trading Platform





DURHAM, North Carolina, November 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Fandex Inc. is thrilled to announce that the USPTO has granted U.S. Patent No. 11,436,674, which covers key aspects of our fantasy sports team and player scholarship, furthering the ownership business intellectual.



Fandex Trading Screen An exciting new sports gaming platform. Trade sports like stocks

“This is a great moment for us here at Fandex as our team has been working hard since 2017 to create this patented platform and we look forward to speaking with the iGaming market leaders to discuss licensing and other partnerships” , said Matt D’Alessandro, CEO. of , Fandex. “The patent not only adds to our portfolio of intellectual property covering our new fantasy sports exchange, but it also strengthens our competitive advantage. We have additional patents pending as part of our intellectual property protection strategy, and we We will continue our innovation efforts to further improve our market position and drive revenue growth.” “We are excited about our upcoming paid World Cup contest with our European betting partner, as well as our regular season and post-season contests and partnerships with FanDuel, Sports Grid, PLZ and others.” Stu MacDonald Fandex Advisory Board. About Fandex Inc. Fandex is the first exchange that allows fans to buy and sell virtual shares of their favorite teams and players in over 12 sports 24/7/365 during and off season, with more sports added. Since 2017, Fandex has pioneered this new form of gaming/fantasy gaming and has been designated a “game of skill”. With tens of thousands of users and thousands of dollars offered in prizes, Fandex’s paid and free model platforms offer sports fans addictive new ways to enjoy sports. Contact:

