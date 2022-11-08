Wall Street earnings estimates for 2023 flat





Over the long term, corporate earnings growth and stock prices have a direct relationship.

Goldman Sachs has lowered its outlook to 0% earnings growth per share for the S&P 500 next year, and it could get worse.

“During a recession, we expect the S&P 500 EPS to fall 11%,” said David Kostin of Goldman Sachs. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app

The stock market could be set for another tough year in 2023 if earnings estimates from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America materialize. Goldman Sachs has lowered its 2023 earnings growth outlook to 0% for the S&P 500 only if a recession does not hit the US economy. “During a recession, we expect the S&P 500 EPS to fall 11%,” Goldman Sachs equity strategist David Kostin said in a Friday note. The bank expects the S&P 500 to generate $224 in earnings per share for 2023, down from its previous estimate of $234. Over the long term, corporate earnings growth and stock prices have a direct relationship, so if earnings aren’t growing, there’s a good chance that stock prices won’t either, at least until until the outlook begins to improve. “Our economists forecast U.S. real GDP growth to slow from 1.9% in 2022 to 1.0% in 2023. Our forecast of 0% EPS growth in 2023 is consistent with the historical relationship between GDP growth Real GDP and EPS growth,” Kostin explained. Bank of America’s Savita Subramanian is even more bearish than Kostin, as she expects the S&P 500 to generate earnings per share of just $200 in 2023. That’s well below Wall Street’s consensus estimate. of $233. “Prices are at highs, demand is slowing, but costs are sticky. Our business misery indicator remains well below its (more miserable) highs, indicating increased pressure on margins. which has been the main driver of post-COVID pricing power. Weaker demand should translate into lower prices and pressure on margins,” Subramanian said in a Monday note. Much of the weakness in earnings growth next year will likely come from the tech and consumer discretionary sectors, Subramanian says, as higher interest rates and weaker fundamentals create a “perfect storm.” . Meanwhile, Kostin expects the financial sector to post the fastest profit growth next year, with utilities and real estate also increasing their profits. Based on the earnings estimate, Kostin expects the S&P 500 to end 2023 at 4,000, representing only 6% upside potential from current levels. Subramanian has yet to set a 2023 price target for the S&P 500.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-market-outlook-wall-street-2023-earnings-estimates-zero-growth-2022-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos