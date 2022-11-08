Tutor Perini records third straight loss in 2022, beats on revenue





Diving brief: Tutor Perini, Los Angeles-based entrepreneur posted a loss of $32.5 million in the third quarter, or $0.63 per share, compared to earnings of $0.30 a year ago. It largely missed analysts’ expectations for earnings of $0.11 a share, according to stock analysis site SeekingAlpha

The company’s revenue of $1.07 billion was 9% lower than the $1.18 billion reported a year ago, but $116.6 million higher than analysts’ expectations.

Tutor Perinis’ backlog stood at $8.35 billion at the end of the quarter, down slightly from the $8.41 billion reported a year ago. During that time, the company generated operating cash flow of $72.6 million, compared to $21.3 million a year ago. Overview of the dive: The results, announced Nov. 2, marked Tutor Perini’s third consecutive quarterly loss in 2022, which the company attributed to reduced execution activity on a transportation project in the northeast, as well as a two unfavorable court decisions, including one that was overturned against her. Although we were disappointed with our third quarter results, we remain encouraged by the progress we continue to make in resolving litigation and raising significant associated cash, said Ronald Tutor, President and Chief Executive Officer. , in a press release. The Guardians’ third-quarter remarks were similar to those he made after the company’s second-quarter loss, when he said anything that could go wrong in the second quarter went wrong, but nothing of all this repeats itself. He then told analysts the company would cut costs in the second half of 2022 and into 2023, and withdrew the company’s previously released earnings guidance. But the company’s efforts to resolve its project execution issues and settle its legal disputes during the third quarter did not yield a positive result for its actual operating results. Guardian Perini reiterated its decision not to provide guidance for the remainder of 2022 after releasing its third quarter figures. Look forward Positively, Tutor pointed out that the company’s project awards for the Capital Beltway around Washington, D.C., and the Raritan River Bridge in New Jersey, which have a combined value of $4.5 billion. , were not yet included in the company’s backlog figures. In a conference call with investment analysts after the earnings release, Tutor again pointed to the future for improved performance. We continue to expect to return to more consistent and strong earnings per share results next year, Tutor said on the call. We believe that next year will be the start of a series of very successful results.

