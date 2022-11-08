What history says about the stock market in times like today





It’s not a guarantee, but historical analysis shows that the coming months could be good for investors.

DALLAS When your investments, your IRA or your 401(k) or 403(b) are crushed as they probably have this year, you can feel like you’re the one in a hurry. Maybe that will help take the pressure off a bit. A big part of the reason the stock market has been so volatile is because the Federal Reserve raised interest rates in order to pour cold water on an economy that has gotten too hot and causing inflation. (higher prices). We always hear that the stock market doesn’t like rising interest rates. And there have been sharp declines in equities in recent months as the Fed has aggressively hiked rates. But there were also a few days of explosive growth in the stock market. What does history say about the evolution of the stock market during periods of rising interest rates? Several analyzes on this subject, including this one and this one, came out this year. Historically speaking, they show that during and just after the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates, stocks rebounded. If you are looking for details, analysis found that stocks in the technology, real estate and energy sectors fared best after Fed rate hikes. These different retrospectives all use different time periods and data. But they consistently show that with the exception of a few of the past periods of interest rate hikes, the market was almost always up, often significantly, during the periods when the rate hikes were happening and one year after the start of the rate hikes. But before you get too excited, it don’t always work The Bloomberg Comparison examined the future returns of the S&P 500 index after periods of rate hikes over the past four decades. Out of eight periods of rate hikes, he found that there was only one occasion when the market fell six months after the start of the interest rate hike. This year, rates started to rise on March 17 and six months later, in mid-September, the market was down about 11%. We could experience one of those rare negative outcomes in the market after rate hikes. But again, if the historical trends noted in the reviews above hold again this time around, we would see positive returns by next spring. And the Bloomberg report notes that election history reinforces this perspective. They report that in midterm election years like this year going all the way back to the 1950s, some of the worst months for stocks are some of the months we’ve been through this year already. If we stay on trend, they report that history shows that over the last three months of this election year and the first three months of next year, we should see significant market gains that could help de-crush your investments and retirement accounts. Despite market volatility, retirement savers have put more money into Fidelity, which manages a large number of retirement accounts, reported earlier this year that 401(k) savings rates are still at record highs. Fidelity reports that, on average, the employee contribution plus the employer match amounts to 13.9% of the employee’s salary invested in their retirement fund. The money you put into a retirement account potentially buys stocks at relatively low prices. So when the market rallies sharply, these stock prices and your account balance should ideally rise as well. Even before the markets improved significantly, Fidelity says young Gen Z investors poured their 401(k) money heavily into target date fund. These are based on your target retirement date. The longer your retirement, the riskier the investment mix can be. But risk can bring rewards. Fidelity found that Gen Z target fund investors lost just 8% from the first quarter of this year to the second quarter, compared to 401(k) balances overall which fell 15% over the course of the year. of this period.

