Stock Market Holiday: Trading at BSE, NSE closed today. here’s why

The Indian stock market will be closed on Tuesday on the account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, therefore, there will be no trading activity today. According to information available on the official website of BSE, trading on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed throughout the Tuesday session i.e. 8 November 2022.

In accordance with the list of trading holidays for 2022 on the official website of the BSE, there will be no action in the equity segment, the equity derivatives segment and the SLB segment today. Meanwhile, trading in the Currency Derivatives segment and the Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended today.

In the Commodity segment, trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed in the first half while it will take place in the second half from 5 p.m. (evening session) on November 8, 2022.

November 8, 2022 is the last commercial holiday of this year on Dalal Street, being the sixteenth market holiday of this year. Meanwhile, trading on the BSE and NSE exchanges will resume on Wednesday November 9, 2022 according to its usual trading hours.

According to details available on BSE’s website, “There will be no action in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivatives Segment and SLB Segment” on public holidays. In October last month, trading at ESB and NSE was closed on three occasions, namely Dussehra, Diwali and Diwali Balipratipada.

Meanwhile, rising for the second day in a row, the benchmark Sensex shares climbed more than 230 points to retake the 61,000 mark on Monday, propelled by robust buying of bank, auto and metal stocks in a firm trend backdrop for global equities. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty rose 0.4% to end at 18,202 points. A strong rupee against the US dollar and persistent foreign capital inflows also supported domestic equities.

The breadth of the market was in favor of the bulls, with 18 of the 30 Sensex counters closing in the green. In the broader market, the BSE small cap gauge rose 0.64% and the mid cap index closed up 0.69%.

On the other hand, the Indian rupee, national currency, appreciated by 45 paise to settle at 81.90 (provisional) against the American dollar on Monday.

