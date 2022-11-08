Stock market holidays: why there is no trading at BSE, NSE today?





Stock markets are closed today due to Guru Nanak Jayanti. According to the Bombay Stock Exchange website, trading at the BSE and the National Stock Exchange will be closed all day. There will be no trading in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivatives Segment and SLB Segment today. Trading in the foreign exchange derivatives segment and the interest rate derivatives segment will also remain closed. However, trading on the multi-commodity exchange will be closed in the first half but will take place in the second half today. Today happens to be the last stock market holiday. It is the 16th public holiday of 2022. Recently the markets have been closed on Diwali Balipratipada (October 26), Diwali (October 24) and Dussehra (October 5). Trading on Dalal Street will resume tomorrow, that is November 9th. On Monday, Sensex rose more than 230 points to retake the 61,000 mark on robust buying in banking, auto and metal stocks. The broader NSE Nifty rose 85.65 points or 0.47% to end at 18,202.80 points. State Bank of India (SBI) topped the Sensex winners chart, jumping 3.44%, after the country’s largest lender posted its highest quarterly profit on Saturday at 13,265 crore, up 74% YoY, for the September quarter, supported by robust loan sales, higher interest income and lower provisions. The rupee appreciated 43 paise to close at 81.92 against the US dollar on Monday amid weakness in the greenback overseas and sustained inflows of foreign funds. In the interbank FX market, the local unit opened at 82.14 and touched an intraday low of 82.32 against the greenback. The local unit eventually stabilized at 81.92, registering a gain of 43 paise from its previous close amid a positive trend in domestic stocks. (With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with the Hindustan Times Press Office. From politics and politics to economics and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we’ve got you covered.

…See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/business/stock-markets-holiday-why-there-is-no-trading-at-bse-nse-today-101667878881886.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos