Stocks rally on report showing inflation slowingExBulletin







. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images Stocks jumped in their biggest rally in two years on Thursday after a better-than-expected inflation report showed the runaway price increases consumers have endured all year are starting to slow. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,200 points, or more than 3.7%, on the day to close at 33,715.37, the highest since mid-August. The Nasdaq climbed more than 7% and the S&P 500 more than 5%. Consumer prices in October were 7.7% higher than a year ago, according to the Labor Department. This is a slower pace of inflation than September’s 8.2% rate. It was also the smallest year-over-year price increase since January. And price increases between September and October were significantly lower than forecasters had expected. Wall Street welcomed the report as a sign that the Federal Reserve could ease the gas in its current campaign to contain inflation. The Fed raised interest rates aggressively in an effort to reduce demand and control prices. After ordering giant rate hikes of 0.75 percentage points in each of its last four meetings, the Fed is expected to adopt a smaller 0.5 point increase at the next meeting of policymakers in December. Wall Street analysts said Thursday’s inflation reading would give the central bank a strong reason to opt for a more modest hike. Excluding volatility in food and energy prices, annual inflation stood at 6.3% in October, compared to 6.6% the previous month. Shelter costs accounted for almost half of the monthly price increase, but rents posted their smallest increase in five months. The cost of food has increased at the slowest rate in 10 months. Gasoline prices rose 4% in October, but remain well below their record price of early summer. “Today’s report shows that we are making progress in reducing inflation,” President Biden said in a statement. “It will take time to bring inflation back to normal levels and we may see setbacks along the way, but we will keep going and help families with the cost of living.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/11/10/1135755585/inflation-prices-october-stocks-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos