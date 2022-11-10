Business
Rising prices are on the menu for Thanksgiving, with inflation at 7.7%: NPR
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
As Americans prepare to gather for Thanksgiving, the high cost of turkey and travel nags their sense of gratitude. At many family gatherings this month, inflation will be on the menu.
Wholesale turkey prices jumped 23% from a year ago, swallowing up a large part of the holiday budget. Potatoes and cranberries are also more expensive.
“We haven’t taken a break yet,” says Michael Swanson, chief agricultural economist at Wells Fargo.
High energy costs, labor shortages, harsh weather and bird flu have combined to skyrocket the cost of a Norman Rockwell Thanksgiving, he found.
Grocery prices in October were 12.4% higher than a year ago, according to a report from the Ministry of Labor released Thursday. This exceeds the headline inflation rate of 7.7%.
Polls have shown inflation to be a major concern for voters ahead of this week’s midterm elections.
Swanson says that while some families might try to cut their food bills by shopping at discount supermarkets or switching to cheaper store brands, he doubts many are skimping on the big holiday meal.
“People will eat whatever they want on Thanksgiving,” he says, and make adjustments elsewhere in their budgets.
Likewise, millions of people are paying a premium to see estranged family members this year. Air fares fell slightly in October compared to the previous month, but they are still nearly 43% higher than a year ago. Nevertheless, the planes are always crowded.
“Travelers are resilient,” says Haley Berg, chief economist for the travel booking app Hopper. “Thanksgiving and Christmas trips to see family are considered essential by many, and they won’t compromise, even when the prices are higher.”
For some families, this holiday season could be the first opportunity to reunite since the start of the pandemic.
“Keep in mind that in November and December of last year we had the delta and omicron waves of COVID, which caused mass cancellations and many travelers changed their plans at the last minute,” said said Berg.
Travelers who need to rent a car can save money. Rental prices are 3.5% lower than they were a year ago, when car rental companies were still struggling to replenish their fleets.
“There has been relief on the supply side,” Berg said. “Car rental companies [have been] increase the number of cars they have.”
Towards a post-holiday hangover
With prices rising faster than incomes on average, some people are dipping into their savings to cover expenses. Others rely on credit cards, even though it is increasingly expensive to maintain a balance.
The average interest rate on credit cards is now over 19%, according to Bankrate, up from 16.3% at the start of the year.
“It’s all about the Fed,” says Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate. He notes that borrowing costs on credit cards have risen steadily as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates at the fastest pace in decades.
Since March, the central bank has raised its policy rate by 3.75 percentage points. Rates are likely to go even higher as the Fed attempts to rein in demand and tame inflation.
“The most important point for consumers is: your [credit card interest] the rate is up,” Rossman says. “It will probably increase more. It is therefore more important than ever to repay this debt.”
In general, Americans do not follow this advice. Outstanding credit cards and other forms of revolving credit grew nearly 13% in the summer and early fall, according to the Federal Reserve.
“Despite all the worries, people are spending aggressively,” Rossman says. “I think the holiday season also plays a role.”
He notes that so far, delinquencies and defaults on credit card debt are well below historic levels. But Rossman thinks consumers’ willingness to keep paying higher prices could be reaching its limit.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of hangovers after the holidays,” he says. “A lot of shock stickers in January, unfortunately.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/11/10/1135142988/economy-inflation-cpi-october-thanksgiving-prices-food-debt-creditcards
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rising prices are on the menu for Thanksgiving, with inflation at 7.7%: NPR
- WHO publishes the first data on the global market for vaccines against COVID-19
- President Biden ‘relaxed’ on US mid-term results – BBC News
- 5 Ways Startups Can Prepare for a Recession
- CFPB issues guidelines to combat poor investigative practices by consumer reporting firms
- Hendrick selected for ASUN All-Academic Team
- First Round Women’s NCAA Tournament Tickets Now Available
- Stocks rally on report showing inflation slowingExBulletin
- Pirates adds three to class 2022-23
- Why did a UK woman kill and decapitate her friend? #BBCNews
- Rose named Defensive Player of the Year; Women’s football gets six All-Ivy honors
- Wrestling Characters Carter McCallister and David Cross