Stock market today: Stocks take off after an encouraging inflation report





Stocks led the way higher on Thursday after the latest consumer price index (CPI) showed inflation had cooled in October. Before the opening bell, the Labor Department said consumer prices rose 7.7% year over year in October – the slowest annual gain since January. On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.4%. Both figures were lower than economists expected. Core CPI, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, also rose at a slower pace than expected last month. Many great minds on Wall Street were quick to jump in after October’s CPI release this morning, including Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange. “Today’s data is a clear step in the right direction,” Reinking said. “While we’ve seen false auroras before, given the broader economic backdrop, it looks like this could be the start of the roll.” He adds that this inflation data “opens the door for the Fed to slow the pace of rate hikes in the future, and we now see market prices within an 80% probability of a rate hike by 50 basis points in December”. (One basis point = 0.01%.) To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Enjoy and thrive with Kiplinger’s best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice from Kiplinger – straight to your email. The technology sector (+8.2%), whose components are the most sensitive to interest rates, were the biggest gainers today. Among the booming individual stocks were Apple (AAPL (opens in a new tab)+8.9%), Metaplatforms (META (opens in a new tab)+10.3%) and Microsoft (MSFT (opens in a new tab)+8.2%). Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly e-newsletter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, plus other investing tips. As such, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Compound climbed 7.4% to 11,114, while the wider S&P 500 Index (+5.5% to 3,956) and blue chips Dow Jones Industrial Average (+3.7% to 33,715) also posted notable gains. It was the best day for the stock market since 2020. What do tech layoffs mean for stocks? Today’s inflation data has created appetite for even the riskiest assets. Bitcoin, for example, jumped 11.2% to $18,008. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are as of 4 p.m.) This marks a change of pace for the digital asset, which fell this week following a major upheaval in the crypto space. To quickly recap this drama: Crypto exchange Binance initially said it would buy rival FTX’s non-US assets, amid the latter venture’s liquidity issues, before pulling out of the deal due to ” of the Latest Reports Regarding Mishandled Client Funds and Alleged Investigations by U.S. Agencies,” by a statement on Twitter. Binance no longer giving FTX a lifeline, many believe the crypto exchange is on the verge of bankruptcy, given that it needs $4 billion to stay solvent, according to its CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried . The upheaval in the cryptocurrency space is creating bigger waves for the already beleaguered tech sector, which is trying to navigate slower growth for the first time in years. More recently, this has led to several major tech companies announcing mass layoffs, including Facebook parent company Meta Platforms (META), which said earlier this week it was laying off around 13% of its global workforce. What do these tech layoffs mean for investors? Read on as we take a closer look.

