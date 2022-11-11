Stock Market Today: Stocks End Strong as Inflation Cools

Updated 4:20 PM EST

US stocks ended sharply higher after inflation data came in lower than expected.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 7% to 11,114.15. The S&P 500 gained 208 points, or 5.5%, to 3,956.37. The Dow Industrials gained 3.7% to end at 33,715.37.

Updated at 12:03 PM EST

US stocks surged on Thursday as Treasury yields fell and the dollar fell sharply against its global peers, as investors reacted to a surprise cooling in broader inflationary pressures that more than offset the contagion fears from the potential multi-billion dollar collapse of the FTX exchange. .

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said headline inflation for October fell to an annual rate of 7.7%, down from the 8.2% pace recorded in September and forecast for 8, 0% Street.

So-called core inflation, which excludes volatile components such as food and energy prices, rose 0.3% on the month and 6.3% on the year, the report notes. , with the annual and monthly numbers significantly lower than Street’s forecast.

The weaker-than-expected reading added downward pressure on Treasury bond yields, with 10-year bonds falling 15 basis points to 3.835% in the immediate wake of the data release, with bets on the chances of a 50 basis point rate hike soon. Federal Reserve month soaring to around 80%. The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its global peers, fell 2% to 108.338, on pace with its biggest one-day decline since 2015.

On Wall Street, US stocks reacted strongly to weaker-than-expected readings, with the S&P 500 rising 176 points, or 4.7%, by midday while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 990 points. The technology-focused Nasdaq gained 645 points, or 6.25%.

The CPI data helped mitigate the impact of the near-term bankruptcy of struggling crypto exchange FTX amid investigative reports from federal authorities – including the Department of Justice – and concerns that the contagion could spread to traditional financial markets. over the next few weeks as investors extract leverage and exposure to the increasingly volatile sector.

Investors are also grappling with the slow tabulation process of Tuesday’s midterm election results, which now look poised to deliver a narrow Republican majority in the House — where GOP lawmakers won at least 210 seats — and a second round in Georgia on December 6 between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker who will decide the fate of the Senate.

“The situation in the United States, however, still remains somewhat uncertain after Tuesday’s midterm elections. We are still awaiting the outcome of the Senate race, and even if the Republicans are likely to take control of the House of Representatives , it is far from being the “red wave” of which we spoke on the approach”, he added. said Stuart Clark, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors. As a result, while it may be more difficult for the Biden administration to provide additional support or inflation relief, it will not be impossible.”

In terms of individual stocks, Tesla (TSLA) – Get a free report Shares jumped 7.4% despite Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, a longtime supporter of the stock, removing the electric car maker from his “best ideas” list, citing the which he called “the albatross” of Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter.

Apple (AAPL) – Get a free report Shares were also active, rising 8.9% even after its main supplier Foxconn said it would adjust production capacity in China and elsewhere to ensure Covid-related shutdowns had minimal impact on its forecast. income for the vacation quarter.

Amazon (AMZN) – Get a free report shares gained 12.2% amid the broader rally in big tech stocks and a Wall Street Journal report suggesting the online retailer is looking to cut some of its unprofitable businesses.

Overnight in China, news of another spike in Covid infections, despite the country’s strict policies, shook investors again as the number of confirmed cases hit the highest levels since April and s It’s spread more widely in the country’s industrial base in the southeast.

In overseas markets, Chinese stocks extended their decline for a third straight session on the back of accelerating Covid infections, while the MSCI ex-Japan regional index was down 1.43% heading into the closing of markets.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 closed 2.83% higher in Frankfurt as it tracked US stocks and CPI data, while Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.08% at the close of trading. in London.