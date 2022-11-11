Business
Stocks stage explosive rally after softer CPI print
U.S. stocks posted outsized gains on Thursday, posting their biggest one-day rise in two years, as Wall Street cheered softer-than-expected inflation data and monitored the tally of the midterm elections.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflects a 7.7% increase over last year and a 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall Street expected. Economists polled by Bloomberg called for an annual rise of 7.9% and a monthly gain of 0.5%.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 5.5% to its biggest intraday gain since April 2020 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) jumped 1,200 points, or 3.7%, the most since May 2020. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 7.4%, its biggest rise since emerging from the pandemic crash in March 2020. Meanwhile, Treasury yields fell following the report, with the benchmark 10 year ticket well below the 4% mark.
Moderations in the data again fueled bets that the Federal Reserve could pick up the pace of its monetary tightening campaign as investors shrug off Chairman Jerome Powell. statement earlier this month that a policy change is not imminent. Remarks by Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker on Thursday also suggested that officials may be about to take a breakyet other officials pointed out the need for continuous hikes, even at a slower pace.
Strong gains were seen in tech stocks, with Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) each up more than 8%. Amazon (AMZN) shares jumped 12%, Facebook parent Meta (META) 10% putting the stock on track for its biggest weekly gain since July 2013 and Nvidia (NVDA) 14%.
Stocks added about $400 billion in combined market capitalization on Thursday, according to data from Bloomberg.
“Inflation’s first downward surprise in several months will inevitably be met with a standing ovation from the stock market,” Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, said in a note, adding, however, that the Federal Reserve officials remained on pace to proceed with rate hikes and a pause is still elusive.
“Let the market take advantage today, it still has about 100 basis points of tightening to sympathize with,” she said.
Elsewhere in the economic data in the shadows CPI filings for unemployment insurance rose last week but remained near all-time lows. Initial jobless claims, the most timely snapshot of the labor market, came in at 225,000, up 7,000 from the previous week, according to Labor Department data.
Thursday’s market moves are coming after each of the main sliding averages at least 2% in the previous session on midterm election uncertainty.
Republicans appeared poised to take control of the House but failed to sweep the polls to the extent expected, undermining optimism about the stalemate anticipated by market-friendly investors.
Even as Wall Street awaits policy clarity, with the vote count still underway, GLOBALT Investments Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager Thomas Martin argued that markets are now focused on one thing. : the effect of central bank tightening on inflation.
So far, the effects don’t appear to be significantly different from zero, he said in a note late Wednesday. Yes, there have been data points hinting at some price easing, but they have failed to muster any lasting momentum.
Until the last policy-setting meeting earlier this month, traders had hoped that Federal Reserve officials would ease their monetary tightening plans as economic data softened. But President Jerome Powell repelled against the notion that a change in the Fed’s trajectory is imminent, with inflation and payrolls still firmly elevated, the latter still well below the Fed’s 2% target despite the October cut.
Ahead of Wednesday’s rebound, Wednesday’s resurgence in risk aversion was also fueled by the rapid FTX collapse, the cryptocurrency exchange run by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried. Concerns over the possibility of FTX insolvency after rival Binance reneged on an emergency bailout deal to buy the company have wreaked havoc on crypto markets, with jitters spilling over to other assets at risk. bitcoin (BTC-USD) was hovering around $16,300 on Thursday morning.
In earnings news, Nio shares (NIO) rose 12% after the Chinese electric carmaker reported higher third-quarter revenue and forecast strong production.
South Korean e-commerce Coupang (CPNG) saw its stock gain 23% after posting its first record operating profit.
ZipRecruiter (ZIP*: ENGLISH) shares jumped 16% after the online jobs market raised its full-year outlook and greenlighted a $200 million increase in its stock buyback program.
Bumble Stocks (BMBL) rose 10% after reversing a 15% premarket decline despite the release of third-quarter earnings that missed Wall Street estimates and downgraded forecasts for the current period due to headwinds on currency and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc
Click here for the latest stock market trends from the Yahoo Finance platform
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events moving stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
Download the Yahoo Finance app to Apple Where android
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, instagram, Flipboard, LinkedInand Youtube
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/stock-market-news-live-updates-november-10-2022-123913396.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stocks stage explosive rally after softer CPI print
- ‘We stopped them’: Zelensky talks about Ukraine’s progress in the war with Russia
- See ongoing open consultations on PCRs | tidings
- Celebrate International Education Week | First Year Experience and Family Programs
- Not Even Dianas Revenge Dress Can Save The Crown Season 5
- Bahrain: Upcoming elections take place amid political repression, rights violations
- Indonesian president steps onto world stage as G20 host
- NSA Celebrates International Day of Accountability > National Security Agency/Central Security Service > Article
- From hospitality student to beer entrepreneur | FIU news
- 30% increase in trading volume on the Iraq Stock Exchange in October 2022
- INTERNATIONAL GROWTH | News Services
- Japan, US hold joint weapons drills amid concern from China and North Korea