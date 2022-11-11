Stocks stage explosive rally after softer CPI print

U.S. stocks posted outsized gains on Thursday, posting their biggest one-day rise in two years, as Wall Street cheered softer-than-expected inflation data and monitored the tally of the midterm elections.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflects a 7.7% increase over last year and a 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall Street expected. Economists polled by Bloomberg called for an annual rise of 7.9% and a monthly gain of 0.5%.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 5.5% to its biggest intraday gain since April 2020 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) jumped 1,200 points, or 3.7%, the most since May 2020. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 7.4%, its biggest rise since emerging from the pandemic crash in March 2020. Meanwhile, Treasury yields fell following the report, with the benchmark 10 year ticket well below the 4% mark.

Moderations in the data again fueled bets that the Federal Reserve could pick up the pace of its monetary tightening campaign as investors shrug off Chairman Jerome Powell. statement earlier this month that a policy change is not imminent. Remarks by Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker on Thursday also suggested that officials may be about to take a breakyet other officials pointed out the need for continuous hikes, even at a slower pace.

Strong gains were seen in tech stocks, with Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) each up more than 8%. Amazon (AMZN) shares jumped 12%, Facebook parent Meta (META) 10% putting the stock on track for its biggest weekly gain since July 2013 and Nvidia (NVDA) 14%.

Stocks added about $400 billion in combined market capitalization on Thursday, according to data from Bloomberg.

“Inflation’s first downward surprise in several months will inevitably be met with a standing ovation from the stock market,” Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, said in a note, adding, however, that the Federal Reserve officials remained on pace to proceed with rate hikes and a pause is still elusive.

“Let the market take advantage today, it still has about 100 basis points of tightening to sympathize with,” she said.

Elsewhere in the economic data in the shadows CPI filings for unemployment insurance rose last week but remained near all-time lows. Initial jobless claims, the most timely snapshot of the labor market, came in at 225,000, up 7,000 from the previous week, according to Labor Department data.

Thursday’s market moves are coming after each of the main sliding averages at least 2% in the previous session on midterm election uncertainty.

Republicans appeared poised to take control of the House but failed to sweep the polls to the extent expected, undermining optimism about the stalemate anticipated by market-friendly investors.

Even as Wall Street awaits policy clarity, with the vote count still underway, GLOBALT Investments Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager Thomas Martin argued that markets are now focused on one thing. : the effect of central bank tightening on inflation.

So far, the effects don’t appear to be significantly different from zero, he said in a note late Wednesday. Yes, there have been data points hinting at some price easing, but they have failed to muster any lasting momentum.

Until the last policy-setting meeting earlier this month, traders had hoped that Federal Reserve officials would ease their monetary tightening plans as economic data softened. But President Jerome Powell repelled against the notion that a change in the Fed’s trajectory is imminent, with inflation and payrolls still firmly elevated, the latter still well below the Fed’s 2% target despite the October cut.

UNITED STATES – MAY 12: Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX US Derivatives, testifies during a House Agriculture Committee hearing on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Ahead of Wednesday’s rebound, Wednesday’s resurgence in risk aversion was also fueled by the rapid FTX collapse, the cryptocurrency exchange run by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried. Concerns over the possibility of FTX insolvency after rival Binance reneged on an emergency bailout deal to buy the company have wreaked havoc on crypto markets, with jitters spilling over to other assets at risk. bitcoin (BTC-USD) was hovering around $16,300 on Thursday morning.

In earnings news, Nio shares (NIO) rose 12% after the Chinese electric carmaker reported higher third-quarter revenue and forecast strong production.

South Korean e-commerce Coupang (CPNG) saw its stock gain 23% after posting its first record operating profit.

ZipRecruiter (ZIP*: ENGLISH) shares jumped 16% after the online jobs market raised its full-year outlook and greenlighted a $200 million increase in its stock buyback program.

Bumble Stocks (BMBL) rose 10% after reversing a 15% premarket decline despite the release of third-quarter earnings that missed Wall Street estimates and downgraded forecasts for the current period due to headwinds on currency and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

