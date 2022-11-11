Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,990.36, up 646.11 points): Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up $1.15, or 5.54%, to $21.90 on 12.5 million shares. Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSX: VET). Energy. Down $2.36, or 7.97%, to $27.25 on 8.5 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up $1.37, or 2.58%, to $54.52 on 7.9 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Financial. Up 82 cents, or 3.69%, to $23.05 on 7.1 million shares. Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Up 17 cents, or 3.10%, to $5.66 on 6.4 million shares. Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED). Health care. Up 74 cents, or 17.01%, to $5.09 on 6.2 million shares. Companies in the news: CAE Inc. (TSX: CAE). Up $4.38, or 18.21%, to $28.43. CAE Inc.’s stock price surged after the company reported strong civil and defense performance in its second-quarter results. The Montreal manufacturer of flight and health simulators saw its share price rise 18.17% to $28.42 on the Toronto Stock Exchange at noon. CAE said net income attributable to shareholders was $44.5 million, or 14 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to $14 million or 4 cents per share in the same quarter last year. last year. WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP). Down 56 cents, or 0.34%, at $163.72. WSP Global Inc. raised its financial outlook as it said it was looking to expand its business in its core markets. Since June, the engineering company has completed six acquisitions, including the environment and infrastructure businesses of John Wood Group. The company said it now expects net revenue to be between $8.80 billion and $8.90 billion, down from $8.25 billion to $8.75 billion. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are now expected to be between $1.51 billion and $1.53 billion, down from $1.43 billion and $1.49 billion. Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd. (TSX: CTC). Down $2, or 0.74%, to $268. Consumer spending on essential goods like groceries, gas and services remains strong, but demand for non-essential goods is showing signs of slowing, the head of Canadian Tire Corp said. The insight, drawn from purchases made using the company’s credit cards and sales across its store network, suggests Canadians are starting to shift spending as inflation raises the cost of living, Greg Hicks, president and chief executive of the retail and financial services giant, said during an earnings call on Thursday. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on November 10, 2022. TO SHARE: JOIN THE CONVERSATION Anyone can read Conversations, but to contribute you must have a registered Torstar account. If you don’t have a Torstar account yet, you can create one now (it’s free) Login Register Conversations are opinions of our readers and are subject to the Code of conduct. The Star does not share these opinions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com/business/2022/11/10/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos