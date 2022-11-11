Business
Wall Street posts biggest gains in years; Dow up 1200 points on cooling inflation
NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street took off on Thursday to hit its best day in more than two years as euphoria swept through markets after a report showed US inflation fell last month even more than expected.
The S&P 500 jumped 5.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,200 points and the Nasdaq composite packed what could be a year of single-day gains climbing 7.4% upper.
Prices jumped for everything from metals to European stocks as investors took the data as a sign that the worst of high inflation may finally be over, although analysts warned it was still premature to say so with certainty. Even bitcoin rose to recover some of its previous days’ steep drop caused by the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence.
Some of the most spectacular action took place in the bond market, where Treasury yields fell sharply as investors reduced bets on the Federal Reserve’s aggressiveness in raising interest rates to rein in the inflation. Such increases have been the main reason for Wall Street’s struggles this year and threaten a recession.
The 10-year Treasury yield, which helps set mortgage rates and other loans fell to 3.82% from 4.15%. It’s a dramatic move for the bond market, and the yield was on track for its biggest daily decline since 2009, according to Tradeweb. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks Fed action expectations, fell to 4.32% from 4.62% and was on course for its biggest drop since 2008.
All of this action stems from a US government report showing that inflation slowed in October for a fourth straight month since peaking at 9.1% in June. The 7.7% reading was better than the 8% economists expected.
Perhaps more importantly, inflation also slowed more than expected after ignoring the effects of food and energy prices. This is the measure to which the Fed pays most attention. Inflation did the same between September and October.
The month-to-month inflation rate is much more informative, said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. On this measure, inflation is still high, but not scary.
A slowdown in inflation could steer the Fed away from the most aggressive path to raising interest rates. It has already raised its key rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, compared to almost zero in March.
By raising rates, the Fed is intentionally trying to slow the economy and labor market in hopes of reducing inflation, which hit a four-decade high this summer. The risk is that it could create a recession if it goes too far, and higher rates weigh on stock prices and other investments in the meantime.
The higher rates particularly hit high-growth tech stocks, cryptocurrencies and other investments considered the riskiest or most expensive.
Big Tech stocks have been among the most dynamic forces on Wall Street after the inflation report. Apple rose 8.9%, Microsoft 8.2% and Amazon 12.2%.
The Nasdaq composite, replete with tech-focused stocks, hit its best day since March 2020, when Wall Street was in the midst of its frantic recovery from the crash caused by the coronavirus. The broader S&P 500, which sits at the heart of many 401(k) accounts, had its best day since April 2020.
The S&P 500 climbed 207.80 points to 3,956.37. The Dow gained 1,201.43, or 3.7%, to 33,715.37, and the Nasdaq jumped 760.97, or 7.4%, to 11,114.15.
Homebuilders and other housing companies were also confident the Fed would facilitate rate hikes that have already pushed mortgage rates to industry-killing levels. PulteGroup jumped 13.5% and Lennar rose 12.6% for some of the biggest gains in the S&P 500.
A slowdown in inflation could lead the Federal Reserve to scale back its rate hikes at its next policy meeting in December, after imposing four consecutive mega-hikes of 0.75 percentage points. This could pave the way for the Fed to return to the more typical 0.25 percentage point increases before halting increases altogether.
Following Thursday’s inflation report, traders increasingly turned to bets that the Fed would hike rates by just 0.50 percentage points next month, instead of a bigger hike.
While Thursday’s inflation report was encouraging, analysts warned that the Fed’s campaign against high inflation is likely still far from over. Inflation data also gave false hope before, only to pick up speed again.
The Fed has insisted it won’t rein in rate hikes until inflation eases, and while the rally in markets indicates investors may see light at the end of the tunnel, it will get a reading more before its decision next month, said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office. Remember that even though we are seeing a slowdown, prices remain high and still have a long way to go before normalizing.
Another report likely to rattle the market will hit Wall Street on Friday, when the latest reading comes in on the level of inflation that US households see coming in the coming years. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he was paying close attention to those expectations.
One of the reasons the Fed has been so aggressive in raising rates is that it wants to avoid a debilitating cycle where high inflation expectations cause people to change their behaviors in ways that lead to even higher inflation. high.
___
AP Business Writers Joe McDonald, Matt Ott and Tom Krisher contributed.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
|
