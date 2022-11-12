Germany’s first cannabis start-up is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ahead of legalization





Friday, a The Berlin startup has become the first medical cannabis company to list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. After the leak of a draft cannabis legalization measure by the German government, it seems that the EU country is getting closer to implementing the distribution, possession and home cultivation of marijuana by retail. With the stock symbol HIGH, the shares of the Berlin company HIGH, +200.93% reached 19.70 euros after the IPO at a price of 6.48 per share. One euro equals 1.04 US dollars. The first MMJ company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Contouringa 2019-founded startup that imports, processes and distributes medical marijuana, was looking for an influx of cash to fund its expansion into a “dynamic market”, after seeing the emerging industry grow in Germany and across Europe. “It’s time to democratize the medical cannabis market in Germany and offer investors the opportunity to participate early,” saidPhilippe SchetterCEO of Cantourage. Barronsreportedthat at market open, the new entrant started at 6.48 per share, achieving a valuation of 86.6 million euros.



Listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange A major segment for small and medium enterprises, Cantourage aims to raise capital through a private placement of approximately 15% of its shares.



The company is also looking to build production capacity and “prepare for the upcoming legalization of recreational cannabis.” Imports will need to be stepped up to meet projected future demand for marijuana, according to the company, which currently has 38 partnerships with suppliers in 17 countries. According to a survey presented by Minister of Health Karl Lauterbachroughly four million adults use marijuana in Germany, indicating a large illicit market involving the cannabis trade. Lauterbach said the new plan represents “the most liberal legalization of cannabis in Europe”, which will result in “the most regulated market” in the EU, although it must be reviewed by the European Commission before taking any action. new measures.



