The stock market rally will be tested in the week ahead, after falling yields and tech surges

The stock market’s recovery from October’s inflation report will be tested in the week ahead, as investors watch earnings from some major retailers and a flurry of speakers from the Federal Reserve. But the main event is the market itself and whether it can turn a supercharged rally into a more sustainable rally that lifts stocks through the end of the year. Major averages were higher again on Friday after a colder-than-expected consumer price index on Thursday sparked the best day for stocks in two years. The October CPI rose 7.7% from a year ago, below the expected pace of 7.9%. Stocks ended the week with strong gains on Friday afternoon. The technology sector was up 10% on the week. The Nasdaq Composite led the other indexes and rose more than 8% for the week. This week, bond yields also broke above their highs and fell sharply, paving the way for gains in tech and growth stocks. “The CPI was better than expected, the election went through with a minor stalemate, earnings weren’t a disaster,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Financial. “It just shows there’s likely support for equities and the timing is favourable. The midterm election cycle has a perfect track record of being better six months from now.” Market professionals will continue to watch for any spillover from the cryptocurrency selloff, following the dramatic implosion of crypto exchange FTX. FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday. “There is a correlation between the crypto correction and risky assets… FTX’s wipeout isn’t the last we hear about,” Hogan said. “There are probably links to other players, but it’s hard to know.” What to watch for Revenues are expected from Walmart and Home Depot on Tuesday, with other retailers, like Target and Macy’s, also reporting this week. These chain stores should provide some insight into how consumers react to higher interest rates and inflation. Another insight into consumer behavior will come when the Census Bureau releases the October retail sales report, due Wednesday. According to Dow Jones, it should post a 1.2% jump in retail sales, compared to a flat result the previous month. Real estate data will also be released, with housing starts on Thursday and existing home sales on Friday. Both should be weaker as rising mortgage rates weigh on the sector. The Empire State Manufacturing Survey is released Tuesday and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey is released Thursday. “I’ll definitely be watching retail sales, and we’re getting our first industrial numbers for November with the New York Fed and Philly,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. “For me, those are the most relevant things and then technically to see if there’s bond follow-up and if the Treasury move has more.” On the geopolitical front, any progress from a meeting in Indonesia on Monday between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping could be positive for market sentiment. “I understand the angst with China, but it’s not in anyone’s interest to be one-on-one with the second-largest economy. If anything could just calm people’s minds, that would be a good thing,” Boockvar said. Rate hike reprieve Investors will also be watching closely to see if the rate hike reprieve in the Treasury market continues in the week ahead. The closely watched benchmark 10-year yield ended Thursday at 3.81%, after falling more than 30 basis points after the CPI report. [A basis point equals 0.01 of a percentage point]. The cash bond market was closed Friday for Veterans Day. “Was it a relief rally and that was it? People are going to feel a lot more comfortable with the 10-year yield below 4% than above 4%,” Boockvar said. The 10-year term is critical since it influences mortgage rates and many consumer and business loans. The decline in the 10-year yield, which moves opposite to the price, also contributed to a strong rally in technology and growth stocks. These high-priced stocks, which are priced based on future earnings, benefit the most from low rates and cheap money. The yield test could come in the early days of the coming week. Stock action will be important as market pros watch whether the rally has legs or is derailed by the parade of Fed speakers. They include Fed Vice Chairman Lael Brainard, New York Fed Chairman John Williams and Minneapolis Fed Chairman Neel Kashkari to name a few. “Everyone at the Fed is hawkish. There’s just a moderate, uber degree of hawkishness,” Hogan said. “I think the market has started to pay increasing attention to the growing chorus of moderate hawks.” Hogan said that group includes Bullard, Brainard and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly. “I think this group is growing next week,” he said. Hogan said Fed officials could send the message that the central bank is slowing its pace of hikes but will continue to hold rates high. The Fed announced that it could hike by 50 basis points as early as the December meeting, after four hikes of 75 basis points. The message would be “let’s slow down and see if there’s an effect,” Hogan said. “It is a well-known fact that monetary policy has long and variable lags.” Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said the market could get ahead of its bullishness on the inflation report. “The CPI is down two ticks. What if he misses two ticks next month? he said. Christopher said the Fed will eventually stop raising rates but not cut them, and stocks will face even more challenges this year. “I think the market will probably revalue after its euphoria…You still have to get through another inflation report and another Fed meeting,” he said. “Inflation is still quite sticky at the services level,” he said. “…We think illiquidity is what comes next.” Technically speaking, there is active debate in the market as to whether Thursday’s surge was the start of a year-end rally, since the market has been mostly positive in the fourth quarter of mid-election years. mandate. Many strategists are calling this rise a bear market rally, and some expect it to run out of steam in December while others say it could continue into the new year. “Thursday’s surge even exceeded what options markets expected for volatility after the CPI. Stocks, Treasuries and currencies all showed one of the biggest moves seen in years. [The S & P 500’s] breaking above the late October highs puts a major decline on the back burner for now,” writes Mark Newton, Fundstrat’s head of technical strategy. The S&P 500 gained 5.5% on Thursday, its best day since April 2020. “The real question of whether ‘the bottom’ has to do with tech really bottoming out with Treasuries. I’m inclined to say no on both counts,” Newton wrote in a note. Newton said he expects stocks to continue rising for now, and 4,100 on the S&P 500 is a solid resistance level.” If reached in early December, it would be considered an area where [the S & P 500] should drop out and go back in 2023,” he noted. For short-term investors, he advises them to stay bullish unless 3,859 is broken, then watch 3,700 below. Newton points out that peaks in August, September and October were hit mid-month, while June and July saw mid-month lows. He said this suggests there could be a short-term top leading into weakness on Nov. 22-23. It will only be necessary to turn truly bearish again if 3,700 is broken, which may not happen until next year,” he added. 6:30 p.m. New York Fed President John Williams Tuesday Earnings: Walmart, Home Depot, Vodafone, Krispy Kreme, Tencent Music, Valvoline, Energizer, Aramark, Advance Auto Parts 8:30 a.m. PPI 8:30 a.m. Empire State manufacturing 9:00 a.m. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker 9:00 a.m. Fed Governor Lisa Co ok 10:00 a.m. Fed Vice Chairman for Oversight Michael Barr at the Banking Senate Wednesday Earnings: Target, Cisco, Lowe’s, Tencent Holdings, Shoe Carnival, TX, Grab Holdings, NVIDIA, Copa Holdings, Bath and Body Works, Sonos 8:30 a.m. Retail Sales 8:30 a.m. Import Prices 8:30 a.m. Business Leader Survey 9:15 a.m. Industrial Production 9:50 a.m. Williams de New York Fed 10:00 a.m. Fed Governor Barr at the House Committee on Financial Services 10:00 a.m. Business Inventories 10:00 a.m. NAHB Survey 2:35 p.m. Fed Governor Christopher Waller 4:00 p.m. ICT Data Thursday Earnings: Applied Materials , Alibaba, Macy’s, Siemens, Burbery, BJ’s Wholesale, Kohl’s ‘s, NetEase, Pershing Square, Weibo, Gap, Palo Alto Networks, Ross Stores, Post Holdings 7:30 a.m. Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic 8:00 a.m. St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard 8:30 a.m. Claims Initials 8:30 a.m. Housing Starts 8:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing 9:15 a.m. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman 9:40 a.m. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester 10:40 a.m. Fed Governor Philip Jefferson and Fed Chairman Minneapolis Fed Neel Kashkari 1:45 p.m. Minneapolis Fed Kashkari 6:15 p.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, Fed President Jerome Powell, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and Fed Williams of New York at an event celebrating Evans. No political commentary is expected. Friday Earnings: JD.com, Foot Locker, Buckle 8:40 a.m. Susan Collins, Boston Fed President 10:00 a.m. Existing Home Sales 10:00 a.m. Leading Index 10:00 a.m. Quarterly Services Survey