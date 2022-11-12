ARway Corp. now trades internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE:E65)

TORONTO, ON/ACCESSWIRE/November 11, 2022/ ARway Company (“ARway” or the “Company”) (CSNX:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a codeless, beacon-enabled space computing platform visual tracking of markers. ARway is pleased to announce that it is now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol: E65. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the largest of the seven stock exchanges in Germany.

On November 7, the Company announced that its common stock began trading in the United States on the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market under the ticker symbol: ARWYF. To obtain additional liquidity and attract a broader market, the Company applied to be listed in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market by OTC Markets Group Inc.

On October 26, 2022, ARway was separated by Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29) as a stand-alone public company.

Nextech AR is focused on creating shareholder value by acquiring and/or developing breakthrough 3D, augmented reality and artificial intelligence technologies. Nextech AR has successfully developed and operated ARway, ARitize 3D , Toggle3D and MapD . By incubating them and then bringing them to market either directly or through a derivative transaction, the Company believes this method unlocks significant value. With the recent success in unlocking $50 million in value with the ARway spin-out, Nextech AR is now actively considering other similar spin-out opportunities. Nextech AR retains control of 13 million shares of ARway, or approximately 50% of the issued and outstanding shares.

About ARway Corp

ARway is a no-code spatial computing platform for the real-world metaverse. It enables AR-enhanced indoor navigation and wayfinding solutions for large multi-purpose venues enabled by marker-based tracking using QR codes. Visitors can access a map of the site by scanning a QR code with their smartphone upon entering the site to navigate to any point of interest (POI) with step-by-step instructions, learn information about those POIs and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way. way.

The ARway offering has an unlimited number of use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, consisting of indoor navigation with AR activations to enhance visitor experience in large and complex spaces. With value propositions spanning multiple industries and use cases, ARway leverages Nextech’s 3D/AR technology solutions in important new markets for creators, brands and enterprises.

The ARway platform includes:

Web authoring platform

The web-based creator platform offers “advanced” creative capabilities over the mobile app, including the ability for creators to upload their own OBJ/GLB files and create their own 3D objects. Placing content in a large area using only a mobile app required the user to be physically at the specific location which was not scalable. The web studio allows the user to place and create content remotely and at scale.

Mobile app

With the ARway mobile app, anyone can spatially map their location in minutes using their smartphone and populate it with interactive 3D content, augmented reality wayfinding, audio, text, pictures, etc Nextech AR provides several preloaded 3D objects that creators can leverage to populate their metaverse.

ARwayKit SDK

The SDK contains code libraries and API information that enable developers to build their own white label and private label mobile apps on iOs and Android by leveraging ARway’s technology and authoring tools to create orientation and spatial experiences in augmented reality. Creators will be able to develop white label and private label apps and access ARway APIs to create maps using the Web Creator portal. The SDK includes the latest and greatest ARway mobile app.

On October 26, 2022, ARway Corp. was spun off from its parent company, Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29). Nextech AR retained a majority stake in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, representing a 50% stake. Nextech AR Solutions is a Metaverse company and a leading provider of Augmented Reality (“AR”) experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech’s AI-powered 3D modeling platform “ARItize3D” has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, genuine parts and many more. To learn more about Nextech AR, visit www.nextechar.com

Forward-looking statements

