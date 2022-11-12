Business
S&P 500 and Nasdaq build on biggest stock market rally since 2020
U.S. stocks extended this week’s dramatic rise on Friday after deceleration in CPI inflation data inflamed the most intense rally on Wall Street since early 2020.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.9%, notching its biggest winning week since June, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 1.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) closed slightly higher, up 0.1%, lagging other indexes.
The three great averages skyrocketed thursday, each recording their biggest single-day advances since a rebound from the throes of the COVID crash more than two years ago. Excessive movements have been catalyzed by lighter October consumer price data which has fueled bets that the Federal Reserve could stop tightening financial conditions as early as early next year. The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq climbed 5.5%, 3.7% or 1,200 points and 7.4%, respectively.
On Thursday, Treasury yields and the US dollar index posted their biggest one-day decline since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago. The bond market was closed for Veterans Day on Friday.
A reversal of China’s Zero-COVID policy to reduce the time spent in quarantine, travelers to the country boosted sentiment in early trade. Oil markets rose as traders believed the move could boost demand for commodities, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures bouncing nearly 3% to top $88 a barrel.
Meanwhile, on the economic data front, the University of Michigan’s preliminary reading of its consumer sentiment survey for November fell to 54.7. 59.9 in October, the lowest since July.
Overall, the report suggests peak inflation may finally be behind us, although inflation may remain elevated for some time, Sonia Meskin, head of US investment management at BNY Mellon, said Thursday. about the CPI report.
She noted that the figure supports the smaller 0.50% rate increase for December telegraphed at this month’s FOMC meeting, which investors are pricing in.
However, it is also important not to overemphasize a report for inflation and the political trajectory, she added.
The consumer price index (CPI) in October rose 7.7% annually and rose 0.4% in the month. On a “basic” basiswhich excludes the volatile components of food and energy from the report, prices rose at a rate of 6.3% year-on-year and 0.3% on a monthly basis.
Despite the moderation, many strategists say the excitement is premature, Federal Reserve officials still on the verge of tightening further after President Jerome Powell said last month that policymakers still had some ways to go on restoring price stability, a message that his colleagues at the central bank have also echoed in a series of public speeches.
The extreme reliance on Fed data, combined with the fact that economic data will only show the real-time labor market and slowing inflation with a lag, increases the chances of an over-tightening crash, EY Parthenon chief economist Gregory Daco said in emailed comments.
Meanwhile, DataTrek’s Nicholas Colas points to another reality: although inflation trends decline once they peak and begin to decline, as seen in 1970, 1974, 1980, 1990, 2001 and 2008, this downgrade is usually accompanied by recessions, and there is no exception to the rule.
Turmoil persisted in cryptoworld as the The FTX debacle unfolds and the company announced on Friday morning that it was bankruptcy filing. Fallen crypto-hero billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has also stepped down as CEO and would be under investigation by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as its exchange seeks a cash bailout. Bitcoin traded around $16,500 on Friday afternoon.
Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc
Click here for the latest stock market trends from the Yahoo Finance platform
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events moving stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
Download the Yahoo Finance app to Apple Where android
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, instagram, Flipboard, LinkedInand Youtube
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/stock-market-news-live-updates-november-11-2022-115914717.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq build on biggest stock market rally since 2020
- Mirziyoyev awards Erdogan and Berdimuhamedov the highest order in the Turkish world
- After Doctor G and Thank God, producer Anand Pandit has a list of several movies coming out in 2022-2023 : Bollywood News
- Android Warning: These malicious apps have been downloaded over 1 million times from Google Play
- China’s President Xi, out of the COVID bubble, faces a changed world at the G-20
- Pak Ex PM Imran Khan and Sons Get Extra Security Blanket
- An interview with Constance Wu and what she learned while writing a memoir
- Wang wins women’s singles title at Chinese National Table Tennis | Article
- 7 Fashion Brands That Prioritize Sustainability, Not Greenwash
- Tsunami warning lifted after 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit Tonga
- Apple stalls in efforts to launch stronger search feature
- ‘Curvy’ ladies teach Hollywood bouncer lesson on appearances: report