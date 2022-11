A retest of the June lows is still possible after the rally

Stocks could stumble and retest June lows despite October’s positive inflation report, Arthur Cashin said.

Cashin noted that the stock market rallies since June have been fleeting and it is still a bear market.

The stock market may soon reverse its “borderline miracle” rally and retest the lows seen in June, according to UBS’s Art Cashin. “I still think we’ll probably go back and retest the lows,” Cashin said in an interview with CNBC Friday, a day after investors cheered October’s Surprisingly Positive Inflation Report and spared a blistering rally of over 7%. But rallies in bear markets are short-lived, Cashin said, predicting greater volatility ahead. “Yesterday’s rally was borderline miraculous. They kept going up, there was no retracement, no pausing and turning back. But, in order not to rain on the parade, you have to remind you that rallies in bear markets are short, sharp and die in small volumes,” he added. Other commentators have expressed hope that a new bull market will materialize as inflation shows signs of picking up. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee predicted a 20% rise in the S&P 500, and Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel said the Dow could rise another 2,000 points once the Fed decides to cut rates. But that’s unlikely to happen next year if the United States doesn’t experience a recession, Bank of America strategists say, and prices could hold steady despite the recent downward trend in inflation. That could mean more bad news for equities, which have been weighed down by soaring inflation and Fed tightening all year. The S&P 500 has slid more than 20% since January and posted its worst first half since 1970. Since then, rallies have generally ended when the Cboe Volatility Index approached a critical level of 20, Cashin noted. The VIX, known as the stock market’s fear gauge, is currently just above that threshold, pointing to 22.61 as of 1 p.m. ET on Friday. “It was like an electric shock,” Cashin said of the VIX. “And the rally that was unfolding when the VIX got there ended and reversed. So for me that will always be a key indicator.”

