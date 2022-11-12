Saudi Wealth Fund raises $610 million in stock market sale





(Bloomberg) – Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has raised 2.29 billion riyals ($610 million) from the sale of a 10% stake in the kingdom’s stock exchange as part of its plans to reduce stakes in some of the largest companies in the country and to finance other investments. The Public Investment Fund sold 12 million shares of Tadawul Group Holding at 191 riyals each, a 9% discount to their last closing price. Investors placed orders for all the stocks on offer within an hour of the books opening on Thursday, the latest example of strong demand for equity sales in the Middle East. The fund is at the center of a plan, known as Vision 2030, to diversify the Saudi economy. As part of those efforts, it is continuing with plans to reduce its stakes in some of the kingdom’s largest companies, Bloomberg News reported last month. The PIF, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, plans to invest $40 billion a year locally until 2025 and help fund ambitious projects, including Neom, a $500 billion city set to attract new industries. He has also invested billions of dollars in stock markets and assets around the world. The fund holds investments in companies in a variety of sectors, from Saudi Electricity to the utility Acwa Power. He has majority stakes in $53 billion commodities company Saudi Arabian Mining and $54 billion carrier Saudi Telecom, as well as stakes in lenders including Saudi National Bank, Riyad Bank and Alinma. About a year ago, the PIF sold a 30% stake in Tadawul in a $1 billion initial public offering, and stock traders’ shares have since doubled. The fund also raised $3.2 billion from the sale of a stake in Saudi Telecom Co. last December. IPOs have boomed in the Middle East since last year due to rising oil prices and inflows of investors into the region earlier this year, but follow-on offerings have been scarcer. Since the start of 2021, there have been only 8 secondary equity sales in the region, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Read more: Mideast Bucks IPO collapse as investors flock to Saudi, UAE deals HSBC Holdings Plc and Morgan Stanley were the global co-coordinators for the sale of Tadawul. The PIF will continue to own 60% of Tadawul after the offer and will be subject to a 90-day lock-up. 2022 Bloomberg LP

