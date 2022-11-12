7 Steps to Build a Rental Property Business

Having accommodation available can be both a blessing and a curse, as most homeowners have a long trek ahead of them before they can start making money. Modern-day homeowners looking to start a business with their rentals can improve the value of their investment and set up for a solid future by following the steps below:

1) Get the necessary permits and protection

Simply making a post about an available property may be enough to generate interest in it, but it will hardly suffice to insulate you from all the dangers of cooperating with tenants and maintaining the property. For example, based on the arrangements you have set up, you may need to consider apartment building insurance and other types of coverage that protect your business from various claims and costs.

2) Create a strategy and roadmap

Having a strategy in mind is crucial for a business to thrive, since the formula is not as simple as “1 property = x account of money”. You also have to consider which category of tenant you would like to engage with, how the property will be cared for and by whom, as well as how to turn your income into a stream of uniform and long-term revenue.

3) Secure financing

Advertising a property and preparing it for letting isn’t cheap, but when you consider the costs that come from various repairs, the financial outlooks of renting may not look as peachy as you first expect. Getting your business off the ground will probably require a substantial financial investment, and one of the most obvious things you can leverage with a bank/financial institution is your personal property.

4) Join a Real Estate Investment club

REI clubs are a haven for like-minded people sharing similar dreams, struggling with the same issues, and operating in a certain region. But more importantly, people in these clubs and organizations can share valuable insights and experiences about letting, which can help you avoid some rookie mistakes and create a support network in your business endeavor.

5) Hire a manager

Staying on top of things is hard enough when you let 2-3 properties, but if you get into the dozens, the load of work becomes impossible for one person to handle. As your business grows, it will be useful to hire a manager that will handle things on the ground (e.g. interacting with tenants, arranging repairs and viewings, etc.), leaving you free to deal with financials and personal initiatives.

6) Start marketing

The ease with which you are able to find tenants for your properties will largely depend on the local market and level of demand, but it is also likely that you will need to do some marketing of your properties at one time or another. Be sure to allocate the right amount of time and/or funds for it, and you will have contracts getting signed in no time.

7) Screen your tenants

A bad tenant can cause costly or irreparable damage to your property, and sometimes even leave you stuck in lengthy court cases, so it doesn’t hurt to be diligent about who you let, taking some time to check each tenant’s background and establish that this is a reasonable person with their feet on the ground.