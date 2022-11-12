UAE scam alert: Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange warns public against fraud – News





They say people should not respond to any unusual or suspicious communications or correspondence they may receive Published: Sat 12 Nov 2022, 10:32 AM Last update: Sat 12 Nov 2022, 2:55 PM Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has urged the general public and its stakeholders to be vigilant against fraud and scam attempts. The exchange noted that in some cases, fraudsters impersonate ADX or an ADX licensed broker or members of its management team via email, website or social media channels to perpetrate fraud on members or unsuspecting stakeholders. We urge the public and stakeholders to be extremely cautious of such behavior and to report potential fraudulent scams, suspicious emails and phishing attempts involving the use of a fake ADX identity (example logo, trademark , name, signatures, marketing materials, invoices, member of the ADX management team, etc.) to the relevant authorities in the United Arab Emirates or the regulatory body in your home country. ADX emphasized that individuals should not respond to any unusual or suspicious communications or correspondence they may receive and refrain from entering into any agreements with unlicensed entities. ADX is aware of fake material which has been created by fraudsters by obtaining copyrighted material and trademarks illicitly copied from ADX official website and advertisements. ADX strongly advises you not to respond to any person or company claiming to be or represent ADX and under no circumstances should you disclose your personal information and/or transfer funds. Additionally, ADX emphasized that the exchange does not seek investments or solicit personal or financial information from the general public. He urged the investment community to deal only with approved entities. Individuals who have doubts about the legitimacy of a particular communication may contact ADX at [email protected] For any suspected illegal activity, the public can report it to the police or relevant authorities, the ADX added. READ ALSO :

