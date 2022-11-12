Connect with us

Business

Bill Schmick: The consumer price index is supporting the stock market for now | Company

Published

29 seconds ago

on

By

 


A surprise drop in the October consumer price index (CPI) bolstered investor confidence, inflated stock averages and lowered the US dollar and interest rates. Is it just a flash in the pan or has the wind changed?

In the short term, the CPI news catapulted the markets closer to my target for this bearish rally. That’s the good news. The bad news is that nothing has changed in the Fed’s monetary calculation, nor in mine.

The CPI data reflects a 7.7% increase over the last few years, 7.9% expected and a 0.4% increase month-over-month. On a “basic” basis that excludes food and energy, the CPI also fell. These figures were only slightly below expectations. And yet they were still much better than last month’s figures, which saw core inflation hit its highest level since 1982.

A reader might wonder if this small dip in inflation justified a 5.4% jump in the S&P 500 and a 7.74% move in the NASDAQ. The answer is no, but that only highlights the power of short hedging in a bear market. The gains have significantly improved investor sentiment, but sentiment is a fickle thing. Here are two more weekly examples.

The midterm election result disappointed many on Wall Street. Traders expected a Republican “red wave” that would roll back many Democrat initiatives, or at least prevent new ones from passing.

The predicted GOP flood would also ensure no new tax or spending plans for the next two years. This beating did not materialize. Markets fell on the result, while sentiment immediately deteriorated. It made little sense to me. Why?

Despite investor disappointment, there is still a strong likelihood that Republicans will take the House. The Senate, on the other hand, is a toss-up with the outcome potentially not known for weeks. The bottom line is that in a divided Congress, which is now almost a certainty in my opinion, it means that most, if not all of the results traders were hoping for will happen anyway.

Sentiment was also extremely bearish in the crypto market this week and with good reason. The rapid collapse of FTX, a $32 billion company and crypto exchange, has stunned financial market participants around the world. FTX was started by a 30-year-old billionaire, Sam Bankman-Fried.

Crypto Merger: What Does It Mean For FTX Executive Ryan Salames, $6M Investment In Lenox?

Over the past two years, FTX, under the leadership of Bankman-Frieds, has spent hundreds of millions of dollars bailing out struggling crypto firms. Fried, a top donor to President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, was a frequent visitor to the halls of Congress and was seen as a stabilizing presence in the troubled crypto market.

Last week, several Twitter posts from FTX’s main competitor, Binance, questioned the stability of FTX’s business, triggering a $6 billion bank run on the company. This precipitated a crisis, leading to a potential bailout of FTX by its rival, Binance. However, Binance later backed out of the deal citing “mismanaged client funds” and regulatory investigations, leaving FTX on the brink of collapse. The company filed for bankruptcy on Friday.

Negative investor sentiment has spilled over into the crypto markets, with traders and investors giving up everything they can. The current investor attitude is that no company or currency in the crypto space is immune to extreme volatility. The reasoning is that if a brand name company like FTX can go bankrupt in days, who will be next?

As for the overall market, we are on the right track in my latest prediction. We should see the S&P 500 index reach my target of 4000 to 4100. Early Friday morning in the overnight futures markets, the S&P 500 embraced 4000. As I said a few weeks ago , I expect this rally to end around mid-November. In time, this should mean that we will top in this latest bear market rally over the next week. And now what?

Unfortunately, we are going back down.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.berkshireeagle.com/business/bill-schmick-at-the-market-consumer-price-index-buoys-stock-market-for-now/article_3e334690-61e4-11ed-964d-cf004da73727.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: