Bill Schmick: The consumer price index is supporting the stock market for now | Company

A surprise drop in the October consumer price index (CPI) bolstered investor confidence, inflated stock averages and lowered the US dollar and interest rates. Is it just a flash in the pan or has the wind changed?

In the short term, the CPI news catapulted the markets closer to my target for this bearish rally. That’s the good news. The bad news is that nothing has changed in the Fed’s monetary calculation, nor in mine.

The CPI data reflects a 7.7% increase over the last few years, 7.9% expected and a 0.4% increase month-over-month. On a “basic” basis that excludes food and energy, the CPI also fell. These figures were only slightly below expectations. And yet they were still much better than last month’s figures, which saw core inflation hit its highest level since 1982.

A reader might wonder if this small dip in inflation justified a 5.4% jump in the S&P 500 and a 7.74% move in the NASDAQ. The answer is no, but that only highlights the power of short hedging in a bear market. The gains have significantly improved investor sentiment, but sentiment is a fickle thing. Here are two more weekly examples.

The midterm election result disappointed many on Wall Street. Traders expected a Republican “red wave” that would roll back many Democrat initiatives, or at least prevent new ones from passing.

The predicted GOP flood would also ensure no new tax or spending plans for the next two years. This beating did not materialize. Markets fell on the result, while sentiment immediately deteriorated. It made little sense to me. Why?

Despite investor disappointment, there is still a strong likelihood that Republicans will take the House. The Senate, on the other hand, is a toss-up with the outcome potentially not known for weeks. The bottom line is that in a divided Congress, which is now almost a certainty in my opinion, it means that most, if not all of the results traders were hoping for will happen anyway.

Sentiment was also extremely bearish in the crypto market this week and with good reason. The rapid collapse of FTX, a $32 billion company and crypto exchange, has stunned financial market participants around the world. FTX was started by a 30-year-old billionaire, Sam Bankman-Fried.

Over the past two years, FTX, under the leadership of Bankman-Frieds, has spent hundreds of millions of dollars bailing out struggling crypto firms. Fried, a top donor to President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, was a frequent visitor to the halls of Congress and was seen as a stabilizing presence in the troubled crypto market.

Last week, several Twitter posts from FTX’s main competitor, Binance, questioned the stability of FTX’s business, triggering a $6 billion bank run on the company. This precipitated a crisis, leading to a potential bailout of FTX by its rival, Binance. However, Binance later backed out of the deal citing “mismanaged client funds” and regulatory investigations, leaving FTX on the brink of collapse. The company filed for bankruptcy on Friday.

Negative investor sentiment has spilled over into the crypto markets, with traders and investors giving up everything they can. The current investor attitude is that no company or currency in the crypto space is immune to extreme volatility. The reasoning is that if a brand name company like FTX can go bankrupt in days, who will be next?

As for the overall market, we are on the right track in my latest prediction. We should see the S&P 500 index reach my target of 4000 to 4100. Early Friday morning in the overnight futures markets, the S&P 500 embraced 4000. As I said a few weeks ago , I expect this rally to end around mid-November. In time, this should mean that we will top in this latest bear market rally over the next week. And now what?

Unfortunately, we are going back down.