The Nasdaq gains 1.9%, the S&P 500 closes up nearly 1% and records its best week since June





The S&P 500 closed its best week since June as a report on Thursday showing slowing inflation raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon ease its tightening campaign. The broader market index added 0.9%, to close at 3,992.93. This took its gain for the week to 5.9%, its best week since the one that ended on June 24 of this year. The Nasdaq Composite added about 1.9% to end at 11,323.33 as investors bought tech stocks on hopes that interest rates would ease. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1%, closing at 33,747.86. On Friday, tech stocks rocked a drop in cryptocurrencies. Virtual currencies fell sharply this week and came under pressure again on Friday after FTX filed for bankruptcy and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned. Both bitcoin and ether declined. Still, tech stocks and related crypto stocks rebounded after opening lower on Friday. The S&P 500 tech sector jumped 10% through Friday, its best weekly performance since April 2020. Amazon rose more than 4% on Friday, while Google-parent Alphabet rose 2.6%. The Dow Jones jumped more than 1,200 points on Thursday after weaker-than-expected consumer price inflation for October, giving investors hope for a slowdown in inflation. The S&P rose 5.5% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped about 7.4%. It was the best day since 2020 for all three indices. Treasury yields plunged on Thursday due to a weaker-than-expected inflation rate. The bond market was closed on Friday to observe Veterans Day. “From an equity market perspective, as long as the threat of much higher rates is gone, this should remove a major headwind,” Barclays head of European equity strategy Emmanuel Cau wrote in a Friday note. . All indices posted a winning week. The Dow Jones rose 4.1% on a weekly basis, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 8.1%. The week marked the resumption of a comeback rally for the bear market, which began in mid-October. Read today’s market coverage in Spanish here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/10/stock-market-futures-open-to-close-news.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos