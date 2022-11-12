Wall St Week Ahead: Surge in US tech stocks leaves some investors doubting rebound will last

NEW YORK, Nov 11 (Reuters) – Hopes of lower inflation are fueling a rise in struggling tech stocks and megacaps, although some investors believe still-high valuations and doubts over the earnings outlook companies could make a lasting reversal elusive.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index (.IXIC) rose 8.1% this week to post its biggest weekly gain since March, one of several stunning market moves that have also seen Treasuries A surge and the U.S. dollar tumble after Thursday’s softer-than-expected inflation data boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve could temper its rate hikes.

Despite these recent gains, some investors are reluctant to jump on the rebound in stocks of companies such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Google-parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), which have stumbled badly this year after leading the markets higher for more than a decade.

Few believe the Fed will be swayed by a single inflation print, and past rallies fueled by Fed-bound optimism have crumbled this year after discouraging economic data or pushback from policymakers.

Meanwhile, tech sector valuations remain well above the overall market as analysts cloud their earnings outlook for the group.

While lower interest rates could boost near-term demand for equities, “we believe there will still be valuation and earnings issues,” said James Ragan, director of equity research. wealth management at DA Davidson. “We’re not really looking for these sectors to regain market leadership.”

Over the coming week, investors will be watching a slew of economic data, including Wednesday’s retail sales numbers, for more clues as to whether the Fed’s monetary policy tightening is cooling the economy. economy.

Tech and growth stocks have been hit hard this year, with the Russell 1000 Growth Index (.RLG) still down 25% for 2022, compared to a 16% decline for the S&P 500 (.SPX) and a 7% drop for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI). Funds in the technology sector have seen $14.2 billion in outflows so far this year, putting them on track for their first year of outflows since 2016, according to data from Refinitiv Lipper.

Price declines have moderated valuations, with the S&P 500 tech sector trading at around 21x forward earnings estimates from 28x at the end of 2021, according to Refinitiv Datastream. This level, which is still above the 17 times earnings commanded by the S&P 500, is still too high for some investors.

“(Megacaps) are trading at a fairly high premium to the S&P,” said Andrew Slimmon, US equity portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. “There are a series of stocks that will do much better than megacaps because they have been repriced significantly lower.”

Many large tech and growth companies, including heavyweights such as Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and parent platforms Facebook (META.O), also recently released third-quarter earnings reports that were highly disappointing. the market.

Technology and technology-related companies that make up less than a fifth of the S&P 500 have so far accounted for more than half of negative earnings revisions for the fourth quarter, according to Credit Suisse.

Still, some investors are considering increasing their positions in tech and megacap stocks if further evidence of slowing inflation arises.

A key factor is whether Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, continue this week’s stunning decline. Higher yields can weigh heavily on technology and growth stocks, whose valuations tend to be heavily based on future earnings that are discounted more severely as yields rise.

The US 10-year yield fell to a five-week low of 3.818% on Thursday after posting its biggest one-day decline since the daily drop in more than a decade.

King Lip, chief strategist at Baker Avenue Asset Management, described Thursday’s CPI data – with an annual increase below 8% for the first time in eight months – as a “big deal”. If bond yields continue to fall, “the rate at which people reduce their exposure to these large-cap tech names is going to slow down,” he added.

The company was underweight large-cap tech and growth stocks, preferring small-cap and value stocks, Lip said.

Ultimately, much will depend on whether inflation shows more signs of slowing. The Fed will get another CPI reading before bank policymakers meet again in December.

“If inflation continues to decline, tech is a good place to invest right now,” said J. Bryant Evans, portfolio manager at Cozad Asset Management. “They could definitely lead the way in an environment where the Fed is scaling back those increases they’ve made on interest rates.”

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Richard Chang

