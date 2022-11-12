‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Opening Gives Disney a Boost

Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverraked in $84 million domestically on Friday, which includes Thursday previews, a strong start for a film expected to be one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

It was the 10th largest open day in industry history, surpassingjurassic worlds $82 million, Disney said in a press release Saturday. Globally, the film has grossed $148.7 million as of Friday’s close.

The Movies Predecessor, 2018Black Panther, generated $76 million on its first day. That picture made more than $200 million in its opening weekend, according to Disney.

The movie, fromWalt Disney Co.s Marvel, may be a much-needed boost to the theater industry. Adam Aron, general manager of the n°1 cinema chain,AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.said this week that it could become the second biggest movie of 2022 behind onlyTop Gun: Maverick.

A big hit would remind Wall Street that entertainment companies, mired in writedowns and staggering streaming losses, can still make money from movie theaters.wakanda forevercould generate between $170 million and $205 million when it debuts in the United States and Canada, estimates researcher Boxoffice Pro.

The image is shaping up to be a much-needed victory for Disney, which fell the most in more than 20 years in New York on Wednesday. The entertainment giant led the way by launching the firstBlack Panther,the first big-budget superhero film to feature a majority black cast. The picture grossed nearly $1.4 billion worldwide, dispelling myths that action movies featuring people of color don’t do well overseas.

The new film suffered setbacks at a time of wider economic pain and tragedy. The actor who played the main character, Chadwick Boseman,deceasedunexpectedly from cancer in 2020. Co-writer and director Ryan Coogler recast the new story as one that incorporates the hero’s death and focuses on a team of black heroines.

The film features new and recurring characters as they mourn the late King TChalla of the fictional, technologically advanced kingdom of Wakanda played in the original by Boseman. It had mostly good reviews, with an 85% critical approval rating.Evaluationon rotten tomatoes.

wakanda forevercould produce more sequels and spin-offs. Actress Dominique Thorne, who plays a genius student and inventor, has already been cast asStone hearta Disney+ series based on his character.