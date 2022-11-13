Nasdaq and S&P 500 end up sharply, fueled by inflationary optimism





Growth stocks lead value, Nasdaq rebounds

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gain for the second day

End of indices: S&P 500 +0.93%, Nasdaq +1.88%, Dow +0.10% Nov 11 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended sharply higher on Friday, extending a rally that began the day before after low inflation raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would become less aggressive with interest rate hikes. interest in the United States. Amazon (AMZN.O) jumped 4.3%, with Apple (AAPL.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) up more than 1% and contributing to the Nasdaq gain. On Thursday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their biggest daily percentage gains in more than 2½ years, with annual inflation slipping below 8% for the first time in eight months. Declines in healthcare stocks limited the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s gain, with UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) down 4.1% for the day. “What we’re really seeing today is just a follow-up to yesterday. There’s a lot of cash in the pipeline that’s being put to work,” Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder told Reuters. New York. “Maybe this signals that some type of bottom is being put in the market, some type of line drawn in the sand. But even if we place a bottom, we are a long way from setting new highs,” said Ghriskey said. Investors see an 81% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike in December and a 19% chance of a 75 basis point hike, according to CME tool Fedwatch. Adding to some jitters on Wall Street, crypto exchange FTX said it would begin bankruptcy proceedings in the US and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned due to a liquidity crunch that has provoked the intervention of regulators around the world. The S&P 500 climbed 0.93% to end the session at 3,993.05 points. [1/2]Raindrops hang from a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan in New York, New York, U.S., October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar The Nasdaq gained 1.88% to 11,323.33 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.10% to 33,749.18 points. Volume on US exchanges was relatively strong, with 13.5 billion shares traded, compared to an average of 12.0 billion shares in the previous 20 sessions. Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indices, six advanced, led by energy (.SPNY) up 3.07%, followed by a 2.48% gain in communication services (.SPLRCL) . The S&P 500 Growth Index (.IGX), which includes interest-rate-sensitive tech stocks, rose 1.6%, beating the value index’s 0.3% gain (.IVX) . For the week, the S&P 500 rose 5.9%, the Dow added 4.15% and the Nasdaq jumped 8.1%. It was the S&P 500’s biggest weekly gain since June and the Nasdaq’s biggest weekly gain since March. Worries about an economic slowdown have hammered Wall Street this year. The S&P 500 remains down about 16% year-to-date, on track for its biggest annual decline since 2008. U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies rose, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd gaining 1.4% after China eased some of its strict COVID-19 rules. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones in the S&P 500 (.AD.SPX) by a ratio of 1.7 to one. The S&P 500 posted 22 new highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 102 new highs and 110 new lows. Reporting by Shubham Batra, Sruthi Shankar, Devik Jain, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru, and Noel Randewich in Oakland, California; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Arun Koyyur and David Gregorio Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/futures-point-fresh-gains-wall-street-2022-11-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos