When tech stocks crash, the whole stock market crashes

The stock market loves high-growth tech companies until it doesn’t anymore. And when the mood changes, like this year, the brutality of the stock market manifests itself in spectacular fashion.

Consider what happened to Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, the archetypal social network. His income declined and he began laying off workers. Worth $1 trillion just a year ago, the company has lost nearly three-quarters of its market value. Meta issues are idiosyncratic, but they’re also a cautionary tale, which applies to investing in just about any tech company in an era of runaway inflation, rising interest rates, and falling equity. asset prices.

Investments that looked splendid when money was cheap have lost much of their appeal. The Federal Reserve doesn’t just raise interest rates. He now promises to keep them high for a long time while making a recession more likely.

As long as these austere conditions persist, the stock market should have much less appetite than just a year ago for entrepreneurial visions with long incubation periods. Investors turned against Meta, but a very wide range of technology companies, including Apple, Amazon, Alphabet (parent company of Google), Microsoft, Netflix, Uber and Nvidia, also faced market sanctions, more or less severe.

Everyone with large holdings in the stock market owns tech stocks, and these accounted for most of the markets’ gains last year. But now, the drop in tech stocks has sent the entire market down. The information technology sector alone, which includes Apple, Google, Microsoft and Nvidia, accounted for 44% of the decline for the entire S&P 500 this year through October. But that underestimates the negative impact of technologies on the market this year.

Meta, Alphabet and Netflix are classified in the S&P 500 as communication services stocks; Amazon, Uber and Tesla are in the consumer discretionary category. Each is unique, but in common parlance they’re all tech stocks, and when you include everything that fits under this broad heading, you’ll have listed nearly every stock market loss.

The markets’ punitive mood will not last forever. Companies with strong earnings and strong growth prospects will be rewarded with higher stock prices down the road, so I wouldn’t give up investing in tech companies just because they’ve been hammered lately. I own shares in all of them through low-cost index funds that mirror the broader stock market and intend to continue to do so.

But because we don’t know when the tide will turn or which particular stocks will do well, buying stocks that have fallen sharply in the hope that they will rise soon isn’t prudent. You could easily be hurt.

Look what happened to Meta.

Turn into virtual reality

In October 2021, when Facebook was still up to speed, Mark Zuckerberg changed the company’s name to Meta, signaling its new focus on the metaverse, a burgeoning mix of virtual reality and social media. In a letter to shareholders, he said achieving this vision would be costly but worthwhile: We hope that over the next decade, the metaverse will reach one billion people, host hundreds of billions of dollars of digital commerce, and will support jobs for millions of creators. and developers.

I am agnostic about this claim. It’s entirely possible that the Metaverse will pay off big, although that’s not the case.

It’s a big risk. But that’s what investing in tech growth stocks is all about: placing a risky bet in the hope that it leads to exponential and hugely rewarding growth. Sometimes such bets pay off.

market discipline

But the market environment for most of this year has not favored risky ventures like this. On the contrary, it has been, for the most part, a decidedly risky year with money flowing out of speculative bets like the metaverse and cryptocurrencies into safe niches like short-term Treasuries and money market funds. .

Recall that in September 2021, when tech stocks were still in vogue, the market valued Facebook at over $1 trillion and ranked it the sixth most valuable publicly traded company in the world.

But as skeptical reviews of Metas’ version of immersive reality spread and the enormous costs of the experience became apparent, the market turned against the company. Apple’s stricter privacy policies haven’t helped. They limited Metas’ ability to sell targeted ads that run on iPhones and limited its revenue. In a single day in February, Metas shares lost $230 billion more, by some accounts, than any company had ever lost in a single day. The flogging continued. After further revelations on October 26 of disappointing earnings and ever-increasing spending on the metaverse, the stock fell again. It is now worth just over $269 billion on the stock market, nearly a quarter of its value last year. Meta on Wednesday announced large-scale layoffs, an act of fiscal discipline that could stem its stock rout but leaves its future in question.

A lot of damage has already been done to Meta and other tech companies. Hiring has slowed and many companies including Lyft, Stripe, Redfin, Snap and Twitter under new owner Elon Musk have laid off employees.

This year through Thursday, Meta stock is down 67%. Other tech companies with a long history of resilience and strong earnings have done better, but none have done well.

The S&P 500 has fallen 17% this year, largely driven by tech stocks. Here’s a sample, from FactSet:

Apple, -18%

Microsoft, -28%

Alphabet, -35%

Tesla, -46%

Netflix, -55%

Amazon, -42%

The way to do it

If you have a risk appetite and a high regard for these companies, it may be tempting to dive into these stocks now, simply because they have fallen so far. This can be a good idea, if you have strong long-term conviction and were just waiting for a better price. I have friends who have owned Apple stock for decades, buying and selling when the price seemed right.

If I were buying specific stocks, I would take a value-oriented approach by buying strong companies that generate strong cash flow, as recommended by Warren Buffett, with the intention of owning attractive companies for the life.

However, I am strictly a fund investor and use mostly low cost, broad index funds, which I still buy regularly, with the idea of ​​holding them for a decade or more. They include tech stocks and a wide range of others, including fossil fuel stocks like Exxon and Chevron, and healthcare companies like Cardinal Health and Cigna, which have kept my portfolio returns from even worse. I also hold bonds in these large funds. They haven’t helped much lately, although I expect bonds to perform better soon as interest rates have already risen significantly.

In short, I wouldn’t put money into tech stocks or any other stocks, now or ever in hopes of making a quick buck. The risks seem too high and the chances of mismanaging the timing are too great. Especially in a tight economy like this, I would focus first on having enough money to pay the bills before putting it into stocks.

But, in the long term, I remain optimistic. If you have enough resources to withstand what could well be further market declines, I would try not to worry too much about the terrible performance of technology stocks. Many of these tech companies are still generating reasonable profits, and others will make a lot of money one day, maybe even Meta. I wouldn’t place a big bet on any one of them, but I would bet on the whole market over the next decade or two.