IT stock sets record date for rights issue at 8:25 a.m., certificate 51% below high





A small cap company with a market valuation of 150.42 Cr, Compuage Infocom Ltd operates in the computer industry. The organization, which serves system integrators, brand stores, enterprises, retailers, etc., is one of India’s leading distributors. With an expanding network of over 12,000 online and offline partners, the company provides cloud, networking, cybersecurity, storage and server solutions in 7 countries. The company declared a rights issue in the 8:25 report and also announced a record date for the purposes of the same. Compuage Infocom rights issue details according to public filings Rights issue price: Rs. 20/- per fully paid capital share (including a premium of Rs. 18/- per capital share). Total Number of Equity Shares and Size of Rights Issue: 2 07 92 258 (Two Crore Seven Lakh Ninety Two Thousand Two Hundred Fifty Eight) Fully Paid Equity Shares with a face value of Rupees. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each at an issue price of Rs. 20/- (Rupees twenty only) per share capital totaling Rs. 41,58,45,160/- (Rupees forty one crore fifty eight lakh forty five thousand and one hundred and sixty only). Registration Date : Monday, November 14, 2022 for the purpose of determining the shareholders entitled to receive the rights under the rights offering. Outstanding Equity Shares- Before the Capital Increase: 6,49,75,806 Participating Shares, After the Capital Increase: 8,57,68,064 Participating Shares. Rights allocation ratio: 8 equity shares for every 25 equity shares held by eligible shareholders of the company on the record date with the right to waive. Issue period: Issue opening date – November 23, 2022, last date for waiver of market rights – November 29, 2022, issue closing date – December 2, 2022. The designated stock exchange in connection with the rights issue will be BSE Limited, as approved by the board of directors,” the company said in a stock exchange filing. Shares of Compuage Infocom Ltd closed Friday at 11:00 p.m. each, down 1.92% from the previous close of 11:45 p.m. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 35.30% so far in 2022. The stock had hit a 52-week high of 47.15 on (07-January-2022) and a 52 week low of 18.70 on (July 18, 2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 51.21% below the high and 22.99% above the low. Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/it-stock-sets-record-date-for-8-25-rights-issue-scrip-is-51-below-the-high-11668255980255.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos