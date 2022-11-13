Business
IT stock sets record date for rights issue at 8:25 a.m., certificate 51% below high
A small cap company with a market valuation of 150.42 Cr, Compuage Infocom Ltd operates in the computer industry. The organization, which serves system integrators, brand stores, enterprises, retailers, etc., is one of India’s leading distributors. With an expanding network of over 12,000 online and offline partners, the company provides cloud, networking, cybersecurity, storage and server solutions in 7 countries. The company declared a rights issue in the 8:25 report and also announced a record date for the purposes of the same.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/it-stock-sets-record-date-for-8-25-rights-issue-scrip-is-51-below-the-high-11668255980255.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How much did Tiffany Trump’s wedding dress cost? Bride dons Elie Saab’s crystal-encrusted gown
- IT stock sets record date for rights issue at 8:25 a.m., certificate 51% below high
- Kate Winslet: Titanic actress Kate Winslet donates £17,000 to support 12-year-old child. here’s why
- Russian oligarchs and companies under sanctions are among the lobbyists at Cop27 | Cop27
- TED NUGENT wants to sit down with DONALD TRUMP and RON DESANTIS and bring two ‘great conservative leaders’ together
- Easing China’s international travel rules “good news” for Chengdu 2021
- Which of you had Sinovac or Sinopharm: Boris Johnsons hits China at HTLS | Latest India News
- Beloved Batman actor Kevin Conroy dies at 66 after battle with cancer
- Biden says US-ASEAN pact will address ‘biggest issues of our time’ – Asia and Pacific
- PM lays foundation stone for various road projects worth over Rs 2,200 Cr
- Nightcrawler Cosplay Pays Tribute to Marvel’s Most Underrated Mutant Hero
- How To Watch, Lineups: Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken (9:00 PM)