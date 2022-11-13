Kazakhstan Global Investment Forum held at the London Stock Exchange: November 12, 2022, 11:22 a.m.





LONDON. KAZINFORM The new economic diplomacy and ways to invest in Kazakhstan were the focus of discussions at the fifth anniversary of the Kazakhstan Global Investment Forum, which was held on November 9, 2022 at the London Stock Exchange. The fifth investment forum was traditionally organized by the London Stock Exchange, NWF Samruk-Kazyna JSC, and the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom, the official website of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland bed. The work of the forum was held in two sections, reflecting both the existing opportunities and the current conditions for investing in the economy of Kazakhstan for the fullest and most comprehensive understanding of investors. In particular, the organizers devoted the first session to a joint examination of ways to increase Kazakhstan’s investment potential, overcome existing geopolitical challenges and measures taken by Kazakhstan to attract foreign investors to the region, while that in the second session, participants received exhaustive arguments on why our state is the right place for sustainable investing. The forum brought together dozens of business executives representing the parapublic sector, finance, credit institutions, representatives of the oil and energy industry, metallurgy and infrastructure construction. The proceedings of the forum were broadcast on the Internet, thanks to which a large business audience could also watch them online. Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the UK HE Mr. Ilyasov and Head of London Stock Exchange’s Capital Markets Group Murray Ros opened the forum with welcoming speeches. Chairman of the Board of NWF Samruk-Kazyna JSC Almasadam Satkaliyev, Chairman of the Board of Baiterek NMH JSC Kanat Sharlapaev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Investment Development Fund Yelzhas Otynshiev, Chairman of the Committee of investment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan A. Zebeshev and others were the main speakers of the forum. Leading global investors and companies view Kazakhstan as a country that is becoming increasingly attractive for investment as the country demonstrates stability and economic growth and at the same time enters a new phase of its political development, said the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan. in the UK M.Ilyasov, greeting the members of the forum. In his speech, Chairman of the Board of NWF Samruk-Kazyna JSC A. Satkaliyev noted that our state is constantly and deliberately improving the business and investment climate in order to develop its competitive advantages in the global investment market. Great attention of the Forum participants was riveted to the processes of relocation of large foreign companies to Kazakhstan, as one of the most stable and predictable states in the region. In particular, David Cashman, Business Development Manager of United Concrete Canvas Ltd., which is currently completing the relocation of its offices and production facilities to Kazakhstan, shared the company’s experience with attendees. Summarizing the results of the forum, the participants noted that the holding of such important events with an economic vocation indicates the strong intention of Kazakhstan to develop its investment and economic attractiveness due to its unique geostrategic location and conditions for successful investment. . Photo: gov.kz

