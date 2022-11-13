Stocks cap best week since June on slowing US inflation





US equities found a firmer footing after a choppy morning session, extending a rally sparked by slowing inflation. The dollar fell, down for a fourth week. The S&P 500 closed near session highs in the biggest weekly gain since June. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed more than 1.5%, posting its best week in two years. The cash treasury trade is closed for Veterans Day. Elsewhere, China easing some Covid-19 restrictions helped boost risk sentiment on Friday, with U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rising as well as commodities ranging from oil to soybeans to precious metals. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies resumed a sell-off amid growing FTX woes with crypto empire Sam Bankman-Frieds filing for bankruptcy. While this news weighed on sentiment in early trading, investors played down contagion risks. From my perspective, the actual impact seems somewhat limited, said Dan Suzuki, deputy chief investment officer at Richard Bernstein Advisors. It’s hard to imagine how big of an impact this has on the overall economy. Crypto accounts for a relatively small share of financial markets, financial transactions, jobs, consumer spending, business spending, and more. U.S. stocks rose the most since 2020 on Thursday after a better-than-expected cooling in U.S. inflation improved prospects for a dovish tilt from the Federal Reserve. On Friday, the University of Michigan’s preliminary November survey showed that US consumers’ inflation expectations rose in the short and long term, while sentiment fell. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said the risks of going too far had increased after a series of huge rate hikes, but noted that a smaller, more deliberate increase should not be confused with easing price pressures. The moderation in the pace of inflation is a welcome development, while it is still far too early to declare the end of the inflationary threat, wrote Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. We still think the Fed is likely to raise at least another 100 basis points in total before pausing the rate hike cycle. As markets reacted positively to inflation on Thursday, Credit Suisse strategists led by Jonathan Golub said the rally was out of step with the magnitude of the surprise. This, they note, follows a pattern of oversized responses to CPI prints, which have averaged 2.8% daily over the past seven releases. The dollar fell more than 1% on Friday in the biggest weekly decline since pandemic-fueled volatility in March 2020. Bitcoin fell 8% to $16,376 and Ether fell 9.2%. FTX.com’s bankruptcy filing capped a swift reversal of fortunes for the crypto exchange run by Mr. Bankman-Fried. Pinduoduo and JD.com surged in US trade amid growing optimism. Beijing is on the verge of ending the crippling Covid Zero policy. China has reduced the time travelers and close contacts must spend in quarantine. Updated: November 12, 2022, 05:15

