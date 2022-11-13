Wall Street rallies on inflationary optimism





HIKE EXPECTATIONS:

There’s plenty of cash in store, a strategist said, as investors expect a 50 basis point Fed hike to be very likely after new inflation data. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ ended sharply higher on Friday, extending a rally that began the day before after low inflation raised hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would become less aggressive with interest rate hikes. Amazon jumped 4.3%, with Apple and Microsoft each rising more than 1% and contributing to the NASDAQ gain. On Thursday, the S&P 500 and NASDAQ posted their biggest daily percentage gains in more than two years, with annual inflation slipping below 8% for the first time in eight months. Declines in healthcare stocks limited the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Averages, with UnitedHealth Group down 4.1% on Friday. What we were really seeing today is just a follow-up to yesterday. There’s plenty of cash in store, said Ingalls & Snyder portfolio strategist Tim Ghriskey. Maybe this signals that some type of bottom is setting the market, some type of line drawn in the sand, but even if we set a bottom, we are far from setting new highs. Investors see an 81% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike next month and a 19% chance of a 75 basis point hike, according to CME FedWatch, which tracks rate hike expectations in the future. help from its federal funds futures contracts. Photo: Reuters Adding some jitters to Wall Street, cryptocurrency exchange FTX said it would file for bankruptcy in the US and its CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, has resigned due to a crisis. of liquidity that prompted the intervention of regulators around the world. The S&P 500 climbed 0.93% to end the session at 3,992.93 points. The NASDAQ gained 1.88% to 11,323.33 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.10% to 33,747.86 points. Photo: Reuters For the week, the Dow Jones gained 4.15%, the S&P 500 rose 5.90% and the NASDAQ gained 8.10%. It was the S&P 500’s biggest weekly gain since June and the NASDAQ’s biggest weekly gain since March. Volume on US exchanges was relatively strong, with 13.5 billion shares traded, compared to an average of 12.0 billion shares in the previous 20 sessions. Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indices, six rose, led by energy, up 3.07%, followed by a 2.48% gain in communication services. The S&P 500 Growth Index, which includes interest-rate-sensitive technology stocks, rose 1.6%, beating the value indexes’ gain of 0.3%. Worries about an economic slowdown have hammered Wall Street this year. The S&P 500 remains down about 16% so far this year, on track for its biggest annual decline since 2008. U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies rose, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd () gaining 1.4% after China eased some of its strict COVID-19 rules. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones in the S&P 500 by a ratio of 1.7 to one. The S&P 500 posted 22 new highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 102 new highs and 110 new lows.

