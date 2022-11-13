Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut jobs, memos show





disney



(SAY) plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs as it strives to move the Disney



(SAY)+ streaming service to profitability amid economic uncertainty, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday. Chief Executive Bob Chapek sent the memo to Disney executives, saying the company was instituting a targeted hiring freeze and planning small staff cuts as it sought to manage costs. Although some macroeconomic factors are beyond our control, achieving these goals requires that we all continue to do our part to manage the things we can control — including our costs, Chapek writes in the memo. The move came after Disney missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly earnings on Tuesday as the entertainment giant racked up more losses from its push into video streaming, which it calls its direct-to-consumer business. (DTC). Shares of the company fell more than 13% on Wednesday after its results. Disney said the fast-growing service added 12 million subscribers in its fiscal fourth quarter, but posted an operating loss of nearly $1.5 billion. The company said Disney+ will become profitable in fiscal 2024, with losses peaking in the quarter. The streaming service is known for its original series, including Star Wars entries The Mandalorian, Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Marvel entries WandaVision, Hawkeye and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and content hubs for Disney, Pixar , Marvel and Star Wars. movies. Wall Street analysts have expressed concern over Disney’s escalating streaming costs. MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson observed in a note this week that the company must prove that its pivot to DTC will be worth the investment price currently being paid. Corporate America is making deep cuts to its employee base to prepare for an economic downturn. Meta said this week it would cut more than 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce, to control costs. One of Disney’s peer studios, Warner Bros. Discovery, has undertaken extensive cost-cutting efforts, including layoffs, as the recently merged company restructures its content operations. Chapek said Disney has set up a task force, including Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy and General Counsel Horacio Gutierrez, to help him make important decisions. The company has already started looking at content and marketing spend, but Chapek said the cuts won’t sacrifice quality. Hiring will be limited to a small subset of critical positions, and some staff reductions are expected as the company seeks to make itself more profitable, Chapek wrote. Chapek said business travel would be limited and trips would either require prior approval or be done virtually as much as possible. Our transformation is designed to ensure we thrive not just today, but well into the future, Chapek wrote. The memo was first reported by CNBC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/12/business/disney-hiring-freeze-job-cuts/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos