The Spectacular Collapse Of A $30 Billion Crypto Exchange Should Not Come As A Surprise

Not so long ago, FTX was one of the biggest trading platforms in the world for cryptocurrencies.

Founded in 2019, the Bahamas-based crypto exchange has seen a meteoric rise and was valued at over $30 billion earlier this year.

All that has changed in the last two weeks. First, concerns have emerged over ties between FTX and an asset trading firm called Alameda Research, including suggestions that client funds were transferred from FTX to Alameda.

A few days later, rival firm Binance (the largest crypto exchange) announced that it would sell its holdings of FTT tokens, a crypto that would include a large portion of Alameda’s assets.

Panicked customers rushed to withdraw funds from FTX, and the company is now on the brink of collapse, with a banner message on its website announcing that it is “currently unable to process withdrawals”.

This isn’t the first such rapid disintegration we’ve seen in the loosely regulated world of cryptocurrency, and it’s unlikely to be the last.





No rescuers in sight



FTX and Alameda majority owner Sam Bankman-Fried had rescued other struggling crypto companies earlier this year. Now he is desperate for an investor with a lazy $8 billion to save his businesses.

Many companies have already written off the value of their stakes in FTX. It will therefore not be easy for Bankman-Fried to find investors ready to provide new financing.

Binance thought about taking over the struggling company outright. He decided against it, citing concerns about allegations of misconduct and an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The price of FTT has now plunged. A week ago, it was trading at 24 USD. It is now less than 4 USD.





Cautionary lessons



Trading “assets” with no underlying fundamental value on loosely regulated exchanges will always be a very risky business. For many, this is likely to end in tears.

Other types of assets are different. The company’s shares have a fundamental value based on the dividend (or at least an expected future dividend) paid out of the company’s earnings.

Real estate has a fundamental value that reflects the rent the investor earns (or the homeowner saves).

The value of a bond depends on the amount of interest it pays. Even gold has at least some practical uses, for jewelry, dental fillings or electronics.

But so-called crypto currencies such as Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin (and thousands of other “alt-coins” and “meme-coins”) have no such fundamental value.

This is a catch-all game, in which speculators try to sell them to someone else before the price crashes.

Unregulated financial institutions are subject to the equivalent of a depression-style “bank run”.

Once doubts arise as to their soundness, each person is encouraged to be ahead of the queue to withdraw their money before it runs out.

In a recent interview, Bankman-Fried gave a description of its business model which appears to rely heavily on funds injected by new investors, rather than future returns based on the intrinsic value of the assets themselves.

Impact on cryptography



These events have further eroded trust in the crypto ecosystem. Prior to this latest fiasco, the “value” of cryptocurrencies had already fallen from a high of over $3 trillion to $1 trillion. It has now fallen even lower.

Just as a few stars like Amazon have emerged from the wreckage of the dot-com bubble, it’s possible that only a handful of applications of the blockchain technology that underpins crypto will have lasting utility.

And the idea of ​​an electronic form of money is coming to fruition in the form of central bank digital currencies.

But as Hyun Song Shin, the chief economist of the Bank for International Settlements, put it, “Anything that can be done with crypto can be done better with central bank money.”

(This article is syndicated by PTI from The Conversation)

