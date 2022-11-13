Business
What do Elon Musk and Jack Welch have in common? Well, it’s not their ability to create shareholder value.
Elon Musk’s first week at the helm of Twitter mirrors Jack Welch’s approach to capitalism. Musk’s approach to cutting executives and employees is a knee-jerk reaction to cutting costs. Such tactics have not created lasting wealth for GE, and are even less likely to do so now for Twitter.
In his first week at the helm of Twitter, Elon Musk took a page from a playbook once used by executives who relied on cut-and-burn tactics to create shareholder value. But, today, mentalities are changing and employees are recognized as the basis of value creation.
It remains to be seen whether Twitter will survive the severe cuts in its workforce, but the evidence is weighing against it.
Musk has already dismissed key senior staff and his board. And when he fired half of Twitter’s roughly 7,500 employees, he apparently asked management to identify low-performing and high-performing workers. He then fired underperforming employees by harshly excluding them from their business accounts.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
A week after taking office, Musk was quoted telling the remaining employees: if you can’t do hardcore, then Twitter isn’t for you. He warned of bankruptcy and ordered staff back to the office, despite current widespread workplace trends favoring remote working.
These heavy-handed tactics were a game-changer for Twitter, including the careers site defended a culture of solidarity, respect and a rather cool atmosphere.
Jack Welchs Playbook
Musk’s approach recalls an era of corporate governance and leadership that has long fallen out of favor. They include the approaches taken by the CEOs of General Electric, Coca-Cola, Enron and Walmart. At the time, CEOs were viewed as corporate heroes who sought to create value by buying and selling businesses and then cutting whatever costs they could. Employees were not considered people, they were simply capital and part of the cost equation.
Jack Welch, the former CEO of General Electric, is often held up as an example of this approach.
In his 2001 book Jack: straight out of the guts, Welch describes how he created shareholder value by eliminating his workforce. He proudly writes of his approach to sorting employees into three categories: the top 20% are productive, passionate and fun. The vital 70% are essential to operations. It’s the bottom 10% that’s the problem, he says. They are enervators, procrastinators and time wasters. To be successful, Welch argued, managers must identify and dismiss such poor performance.
There is no doubt that Welch has created value for shareholders. During his tenure as CEO, GE’s market capitalization grew from $12 billion in 1981 to $410 billion in 2001. But it would be a mistake to believe that this success is due to its approach to human resources. Rather, it was through corporate raids that often bought, stripped, and sold businesses.
GE’s market capitalization grew because of the companies it acquired, not the value it created by creating new products and services, which forces companies to invest in their people. GE was simply an earlier form of hedge fund.
Welch’s approach has drawn its fair share of criticism. Last year, Paul Polman, the former CEO of Unilever, described Welch as the most destructive shareholder value machine that has ever existed on earth. And, after Welch’s retirement, no other CEO found a way to build wealth on the machine Welch built.
David Gelles denounces Welchs’ tactics in his book The man who broke capitalism: How Jack Welch gutted the Heartland and crushed the soul of corporate America and how to undo his legacy. In a June 2022 article for the New York TimesGelles directly compares Welch to Musk: When Elon Musk brokers his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter using the poop emoji, that’s the world Jack Welch helped create.
Doubtful capitalism
Both Musk and Welch embody a dubious type of capitalism that has long been dismissed, treating employees as capital or costs, rather than the foundation of value creation. This is pre-2000s capitalism, characterized by the Enron accounting scandal, the British Petroleum oil spill and the global financial crisis of 2008. It was a period of short-term thinking embodied in the acquisition , disposal and downsizing of companies.
In a study I conducted with Shoonchul Shin and Juyoung Lee, we found that before the 2000s, CEOs were less likely to be fired when they downsized in response to poor financial performance. That relationship faded around the turn of the century, however, when shareholders began to expect CEOs to invest in employees to help them build their business, not fire them just to cut costs.
And, it is for good reasons. As Mark Murphy reports in his Forbes column, laying off employees can erode productivity, quality, and recruiting ability.
A study of Jody Hofer Gittel and his colleagues shows that after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, the American airlines that recovered the fastest were those that did not lay off because they managed to maintain employee morale after the crisis.
The future of Twitter and old-school capitalism is bleak
Even when this article is published, Twitter news changes from minute to minute. The musks cuts have been deep and the negative effects are already evident. Several Twitter executives have resigned in key areas of privacy, compliance and security. Major advertisers have suspended ad spending amid the chaos, leading to what Musk said was a massive drop in revenue.
This result was predictable. Mr. Musk should have learned the follies of Mr. Welch’s slash and burn tactics, but it appears not.
As other tech companies face similar decisions to deal with major financial disappointments, the question will be whether CEOs have the sensitivity to recognize that the world has changed. Whether or not they survive may very well depend on whether they embrace a fairer form of capitalism.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/timabansal/2022/11/13/what-do-elon-musk-and-jack-welch-have-in-common-well-its-not-their-ability-to-create-shareholder-value/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What do Elon Musk and Jack Welch have in common? Well, it’s not their ability to create shareholder value.
- Live updates as risk unbeaten season
- Guyana Cricket Board and Presidents of Trinidad and Tobago write agreement to host U13 tournaments – Kaieteur News
- Michigan falls to Illinois despite comeback on third set
- Generic OUTDOOR TABLE TENNIS BOARD WITH ACCESSORIES
- Donetsk battles ‘hell’, says Ukraine’s Zelenskiy, as Kherson hides
- Field Hockey UAlbany Disrupts Michigan in NCAA Tournament
- Women’s Tennis Takes Three Wins Against Purdue to Begin Bonita Bay Classic
- This country is betting big on two-wheelers for its electric vehicle strategy
- UVA Football Blown Out By Pittsburgh 37-7, Officially Ineligible For A Bowling Match
- Jai Shah will handle the key to World Cricket’s vault, was given big responsibility in ICC
- ASEAN-Canada Memorial Summit, President Joko Widodo invites Canada to become an ASEAN partner for the implementation of AOIP