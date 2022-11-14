Hong Kong shares jump 2% in mixed Asian session, Softbank shares fall 13%





Bitcoin drops below $16,000 to lowest since November 2020 as FTX saga continues

CNBC Pro: UBS Says Disinflation Is On The Way, Shares 8 Global Stocks To Play In It Swiss bank UBS has predicted “strong” disinflation in 2023. He said weak growth coupled with ‘mechanical’ indicators, such as easing supply chain bottlenecks and rising commodity inventories, would lead to lower prices next year. . The investment bank selected stocks that would benefit from such an environment. CNBC Pro subscribers can learn more about their predictions and eight stocks we’ve highlighted in their list. Ganesha Rao

Chinese real estate stocks in Hong Kong rise after report on support measures Shares of Hong Kong-listed Chinese property developers jumped at the open following local media report that a number of additional measures will be put in place to support the recovery of the real estate market. Cifi Holdings increased by 29.84%, country garden jumped 32%, Logan Group increased by 38%, and Longfor Group jumped 22% early in the session, supporting the broader index. The report says there would be financial support for real estate transactions and projects, including loan extensions to developers. These measures “could generate notable market reactions without dramatically altering current economic fundamentals,” Goldman Sachs economists said of the report in a Monday note. Jihye Lee

SoftBank shares fall more than 11% after Vision Fund announces losses Shares of the tech giant SoftBank Group plunged nearly 12% in morning session in Japan after Vision Fund, the company’s technology investment vehicle, announced a loss of 1.38 trillion yen ($9.88 billion) for the quarter ending September 30. “The stock prices of many public holding companies have fallen amid weakness in global equity markets, and the fair value of a wide range of private holding companies has also declined,” SoftBank said in its latest financial report. . SoftBank reported net profit of 3.03 trillion yen after two quarters of losses. Abigail of

CNBC Pro: A retail stock just hit an all-time high and Bank of America thinks it still needs to go higher This year’s bear market wiped out trillions of dollars of market capitalization from the stock market, but a few stocks outperformed significantly during this period. Bank of America identified three retail stocks that bucked the trend, and said one remains a buy. Pro subscribers can learn more here. Zavier Ong

The Hang Seng index closed Friday at the highest since March 16 The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong closed its session last Friday up 7.7%, having its best day since March 16, when the index rose 9.08%. On a weekly basis, the index rose 7.2% as China eased Covid measures, after posting an 8.73% gain the previous week on rumors of China’s reopening plans. The index is up almost 18% since the start of the month and could post its best monthly performance since April 1999, when the Hang Seng index gained 21.85%. Gina Francolla, Jihye Lee

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/14/asia-markets-china-covid-currencies-oil-economic-data.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos