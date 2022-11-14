Share Market Today LIVE | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Stock Quotes, November 14 Stock Market News Updates





Share market news today | Sensex, Nifty, LIVE Stock Quotes: Indian benchmarks opened flat as investors remained cautious ahead of retail and wholesale inflation readings for October. The BSE Sensex fell 47 points to 61,748, while the NSE Nifty was virtually unchanged at 18,344. Tata Steel, PowerGrid, M&M, Kotak Bank and IndusInd Bank opened with most gains on Sensex, while that Hindalco, Apollo Hospitals and JSW Steel were additional winners on the broader Nifty index. On the other hand, Dr Reddy’s, SBI, Divis’s Labs, Sun Pharma, ITC, Maruti Suzuki were the main drags on the two frontline indices. In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices were trading slightly lower, up to 0.3%. Mumbai-based real estate firm Keystone Realtors hit the capital market today to raise funds through its IPO. The company which sells properties under the ‘Rustomjee’ brand, has offered to raise Rs 635 crore through the IPO, which consists of a new equity issue aggregating up to Rs 560 crore and an offering of sale (OFS) worth Rs 75 crores by the promoters. The price range was set at Rs 514-541 per share. The show will end on November 16. Ahead of the IPO, the company decided to allot 35.21 lakh shares to 16 lead investors at Rs 541 each, bringing the deal size to Rs 190.5 crore. Live updates Share market today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Stock Quotes, Stock Market News Live Updates November 14, Monday

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/market/share-market-today-live-updates-sensex-nifty-rupee-vs-dollar-sgx-nifty-in-green-keystone-realtors-ipo-opens-14-november-monday/2811158/

