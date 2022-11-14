Tel Aviv Stock Exchange’s (TLV:TASE) Three-Year Earnings Growth Falls Short of 22% Annual Shareholder Return

A simple way to profit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could earn more than that. For instance, The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (TLV:TASE) shareholders saw the stock price rise 77% over three years, well ahead of the market return (27%, excluding dividends). However, more recent returns haven’t been nearly as impressive, with the stock only returning 26% last year, including dividends.

After a strong gain last week, it’s worth seeing if longer-term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Although the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are overly reactive dynamic systems and that investors are not always rational. An imperfect but reasonable way to gauge changing sentiment around a company is to compare earnings per share (EPS) with the stock price.

In three years of share price growth, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has achieved compound growth in earnings per share of 45% per year. The average annual share price increase of 21% is actually less than EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company over time.

The graph below illustrates the evolution of EPS over time (reveal the exact values ​​by clicking on the image).

What about dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the stock price return, for a given stock. While the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they have been reinvested) and the benefit of any capital raising or spin-offs. off updated. It’s fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture of stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange, it has a TSR of 82% for the last 3 years. This exceeds the performance of its share price that we mentioned earlier. This is largely the result of its dividend payments!

A different perspective

It’s nice to see that shareholders of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange have gained 26% (in total) over the past year. This includes the value of the dividend. So this year’s TSR was actually better than the three-year (annualized) TSR by 22%. Given the track record of strong returns over varying time periods, it might be worth putting the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on your watch list. Is the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange cheap compared to other companies? These 3 assessment metrics might help you decide.

Please note that the market returns quoted in this article reflect the average market-weighted returns of stocks currently trading on IL exchanges.

